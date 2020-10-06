Having a game plan ahead of time is part of Braeden Pratt's DNA.
"Everything for me is calculated," said the 18-year-old. "I feel like I perform pretty well under pressure, so if things go off course I can handle it. But I feel like if I go into anything — school, sports, you name it — it's better to go into it having already been prepared."
That was certainly true when it came time to researching colleges, especially in a COVID-19 world. The Beverly native and lacrosse standout did his homework and then some by taking virtual tours, asking questions of students already on campuses, having Zoom calls with coaches, and exploring the opportunities that might possibly await him.
In the end, though, his top choice ended up being the right choice. Pratt, a 6-foot physical defenseman, accepted a scholarship to attend Division 1 St. John's University in Queens, N.Y.
"It's a pretty big deal for my family and I, and my coaches here and in Beverly think so, too," said Pratt, who is getting straight A's in all his classes while taking a post-graduate year at Brewster (N.H.) Academy. "I took a lot of time to really think about the schools I was considering and made five or six pros and cons lists. I really feel like I've made the best choice for me."
Jason Ouelett, regarded as one of the best and most influential high school lacrosse coaches in the country, told Pratt to make a list of schools that fit him well academically and lacrosse-wise. With St. John's on the list, Ouelett put him in touch with Red Storm head coach Jason Miller, who was impressed with where Pratt was at both academically and skill-wise on the field.
"They offered me on a Monday, and I had a few other Zoom calls with some other schools during the week. But I got back to Coach Miller on Friday and told him yes," said Pratt, a two-year lacrosse captain at Beverly High whose family now lives in Danvers. "I can't thank Coach Ouelett enough for all he's done for me and helping me in this recruiting process."
As someone who is looking to study business finance data analytics, going to school in Queens puts him in close proximity to all kinds of large companies in New York City that he could serve an internship at, where St. John's has excellent connections. He could also have an internship closer to Boston through one of those companies.
"Ultimately, I'd love to be sitting in the board room with CEO's and CFO's and be the analytics person helping them make the best decisions," said Pratt.
As a member of the Big East, St. John's takes on conference foes Providence, Villanova, Georgetown, Marquette and Denver in men's lacrosse. Their non-league slate has included lauded programs such as Syracuse, Duke and Notre Dame, and there are dates with Ohio State and Michigan coming in the future.
"I'm really excited to play at that level for Coach Miller," said Pratt, a two-time Salem News all-star in lacrosse (and once for football). "One of the great things when we had our Zoom talk was when he said to me, 'Braeden, I'm not recruiting you to be a project. I'm recruiting you to challenge for a starting job right away."
That would likely be as a close defenseman, although Pratt can easily play long stick middie equally as well.
For the time being, he's practicing six times a week in full pads with Brewster; the Bobcats are hoping to have their season begin in March. In the meantime, he's soaking up all he can about the sport from Ouelett.
"I wouldn't change a thing about my four years at Beverly High," said Pratt, "but the opportunities here, stepping on campus and being around kids who all want to be recruited and play Division 1, it's totally different. I've learned more from Coach Ouelett in three weeks than I can even say; he's changed my mind about the game and taught me so much.
"Academically, they really set you up for success," added Pratt, who after getting a score of 1,220 on the SATs will take them again on Nov. 7. "I'm taking more advanced classes to challenge myself to get prepare for college, and the teachers here really do everything they can to help you succeed."
||||