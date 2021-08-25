Beverly's Samperi grabs All-Northeast nod

Luke Samperi has the kind of booming, powerful leg that can grab scout's attention. In one case, it already has.
College football analyst Phil Steele put the Bryant University kicker out of Beverly High on his preseason All-Northeast Conference squad as the second team placekicker. It's a solid preseason honor for Samperi, who will be a graduate student going after his MBA in his final season for the Bulldogs this fall.
A 6-foot-1, 200-pound former soccer player who took up football as a senior for the Panthers, Samperi has been Bryant's kicker since his sophomore season. Two falls ago as a junior, he was second team All-Northeast while tying his school's single season record for field goals and making a career-long 50-yarder.
Last spring in only four games in the COVID shortened season, Samperi made 7-of-9 extra points and averaged almost 64 yards per kickoff with 10 touchbacks. In his career, he's made 15 field goals and 58 extra points for 103 points, ranking in the top five in Bryant program history in most kicking categories.
||||