Hundreds of talented young lacrosse players will put their skillsets on full display this week for the New Balance All-America Lacrosse Tournament.
According to their website, the event, which has consistently helped showcase some of the top lacrosse players in the nation in front of the best college programs in the country, will feature three divisions in each region, for each gender: the Command Division (2026 & '27 HS graduates), the Highlight Division (2024 graduates) and the newly minted Burn Division (2025 graduates). Players were put to the test with tryouts before the final names were selected to represent each region.
Among those to qualify was a slew of locals. Beginning with the New England girls Burn Division squad, Beverly High's Joselyn Silva, Boxford's Caleigh Fates (Masconomet), Swampscott's Anna Dahlman (Governors Academy), South Hamilton's Sophie Harris (Governors Academy) and Marblehead's Alexa McCormick (Governors Academy) are all slated to suit up. South Hamilton's Bo Bensley (Trinity-Pawling, NY) is the lone local male to represent the region; he'll compete for the New England boys Highlight team.
The tournament began on Wednesday in Columbia and Elkridge, MD and will conclude Sunday with championship tilts. The New England girls Burn team will play two more games on Friday and one on Saturday before a potential playoff run the following afternoon to wrap things up.
For more information, please visit allamericalacrosse.com.
-- Nick Giannino