Nicole Woods, a Beverly native and the most successful field hockey player to ever come out of the North Shore, has announced her retirement as an active player with the United States National Women’s Team.
Woods, who will turn 25 next month, retires with 45 international caps (i.e., games played) for Team USA. Serving as both a striker and a midfielder in her career, she is completely at peace with her decision.
“My knee (which she had surgery on after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in 2019) is great, I’m very healthy and probably in the best shape of my life. To be healthy, fit and able to play again were the goals I set for myself after my injury, and I achieved those,” the former Beverly High and University of Louisville standout said Sunday afternoon.
“But when it came down to everything that goes with being on the National Team, doing all the travel and everything again, I’m not sure I was loving it as much as I expected to. Our team has a couple of really important years coming up, and everyone involved needs to be 100 percent into it. I didn’t know if I was in that head space, and I wanted to be upfront and honest about that with my coaches and teammates.”
The 5-foot-1 1/2 inch Woods said that as sad as it was informing the rest of her team of her decision, that it was appreciated by everyone. She had been a member of USA Field Hockey’s Olympic Development Pathaway (now Futures) program since 2014, going from the U-19 Women’s National Team, then the U-21 squad a year later and, in 2017, the senior USWNT, playing for the first time in a game against Ireland in May of that year.
Among her many highlights, Woods won World Championship gold at the 2017 World League Semifinals in Johannesburg; a silver medal at the 2016 Women’s Junior Pan American Games in Trinidad & Tobago; and a bronze at the 2017 Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Penn. (home of USA Field Hockey). From Chile and Argentina to England and Japan, she has seen the world playing the sport she loves.
Most recently, Woods played for the USA in the FIH Pro League in May.
Admitting that she worried what life might be like without field hockey, Woods said she got a taste of it during the COVID-19 pandemic and found it much more to her liking than she might’ve originally thought.
“I got a sweet taste of it,” she admitted. “What started out as a part time job for my roommate and I at OrangeTheory Fitness in Lancaster, which originally I’d drive by while it was being built when I was getting my knee rehabbed, turned into a full-time gig. I’ve really found a great community of people there. It’s been nice; it was the first time I had a community to turn to like that outside of field hockey.
“When we missed out (on qualifying for the Olympic Games in October 2019), OrangeTheory took us in. And when the pandemic hit and we couldn’t practice for almost a year, they took us in again. They’re my people to lean to.”
Woods said she plans on staying in Lancaster for most of the summer with her boyfriend, Nick Nuff, before they relocate to Louisville in mid-October. She likes fitness, staying fit and helping people, so she may try some personal training. Or she could always put her MBA to use, having gotten her Master’s in business through Team USA’s online partnership with DeVry Institute.
“I haven’t really wrapped my head around it all,” said Woods, a former soccer player who only started playing field hockey at Beverly High as a freshman so she could get a ride to and from practice from her sister Corinne, who is three years older than she and was a BHS captain. “Maybe I’ll appreciate it more when I’m older. I never imagined all of this would happen to me in field hockey, how it just exploded for me after high school.”
The youngest of Betsy and Jack Woods’s three children (including older brother Mike), she said there were “too many people to thank” on her journey from Beverly High to the USWNT, but wanted to single out her family and boyfriend, as well her former Beverly High coach, Trish Murphy, and ex-Danvers High coach Jill McGinnity of Top Notch field hockey, as well as Louisville and US coaches and all of her former teammates.
“Playing for Team USA and at such a high level isn’t easy unless you have the support of the people who love you, and I’m fortunate to know that I always did,” said Woods.
