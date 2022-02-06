MIDDLETON -- In the split second that Michael Bevilacqua saw the puck bereft of anyone near it just outside the faceoff dot, the Masconomet junior what came naturally to him: he pounced on it.
As a result, Bevilacqua completed the first hat trick of his high school career by driving it into the Gloucester net and giving his Chieftains a 5-4 overtime win Saturday night before a packed house of 1,000 fans at the Essex Sports Center -- which officially clinched the Northeastern Conference Dunn championship for his squad.
In the fourth annual Brandon Lafata 'BLaf 9' Memorial Game, played in memory of the former Chieftains' great who died due to complications from childhood diabetes in February 2018, Masconomet (12-2 overall, 9-0 NEC Dunn) defeated the Fishermen in overtime for the second time this season, having prevailed 4-3 at the Talbot Rink last month.
"I saw their guy trying to win the faceoff from OG (Masco senior captain Chris O'Grady) back to their defenseman in the corner," said Bevilacqua, "but off the draw he didn't win it clean. The puck was just lying there and I got a clean whack at it ... and it went in.
"I worked so hard for this. For it to happen here at home, in this game, especially for Brandon ... it's just the most unbelievable feeling."
Bevilacqua, a 16-year-old from Middleton who was moved up from third line center to to first line right wing with O'Grady and A.J. Sacco (2 assists) midway through the contest, has seven goals this season; four of those have come against Gloucester.
The Chieftains broke out their 'candy cane' red-and-white striped uniforms, worn when Lafata played for the Chieftains in the mid-to-late 2010s, for the occasion. Lafata's family came onto the ice for a pregame ceremony and his brother, Garrett, dropped the ceremonial first puck between captains Josh Brann of Masco and Gloucester's Jack Costanzo.
"I hope we represented Brandon's spirit well tonight of being down but not out," said Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson. "It was a celebration of who he was, and great to see his family here."
Gloucester (11-3 overall, 5-3 NEC) had rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to score four straight in the early stages of the second period. But Masconomet tied it before intermission, and the two teams played a scoreless third before Bevilacqua's OT heroics.
"Heartbreaking," was how Gloucester head coach Derek Geary described the final outcome. "Like our first meeting, it didn't end the way we wanted."
Sophomore goalie Nick Tarantino was brilliant in the third period, making 18 saves and finishing with 33 stops.
"Nick had some incredible saves," Geary said. "He deserved the win; it's unfortunate we couldn't pull it out for him."
His counterpart, Masconomet senior Nick Santangelo, turned aside 26 shots, including five in the first minute-plus of overtime as the Fishermen buzzed the net on a 4-on-3 power play.
"Nick was at his best when it mattered most," said Jackson, whose program has now captured four straight league titles (2019 and 2020 in the Cape Ann League, the last two seasons in the NEC).
First period goals by Mike Berrigan and Bevilacqua gave Masco an early 2-0 lead before the Fishermen roared back. Junior right wing Jack Delaney sliced that deficit in half before the first period ended with a power play tally, and Colby Jewell tied the game a minute-and-a-half into the second. Another man up goal, this one from Brett Cunningham, gave Gloucester its first lead, and Joe Orlando made it 4-2 by putting home a rebound glove side.
But a Bevilacqua one-timer got the Chieftains back on the board; then, after a delay when the two teams were sent off the ice with 3:40 left in the second period after Masconomet defenseman Henry Sorenson was cut in the face and the Zamboni came on the ice to clean up, Brann walked the puck down the right side and scored short side top left corner.
Masconomet 5, Gloucester 4
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Gloucester;1;3;0;0;4
Masconomet;2;2;0;1;5
First period: M, Mike Berrigan (Anthony Cerbone, Ben Cohen), 2:02; M, Michael Bevilacqua (Nick McMillan), 7:17; G, Jack Delaney (Colby Jewell, Brett Cunningham), ppg, 8:11.
Second period: G, Jewell (Delaney), 1:30; G, Cunningham (Jack Costanza, Emerson Marshall), 2:55; G, Joe Orlando (Nick White), ppg, 5:22; M, Bevilacqua (A.J. Sacco, Chris O'Grady), 10:06; M, Josh Brann (Matt McMillan, A. Sacco), ppg, 12:50.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: M, Bevilacqua (O'Grady), 1:24.
Saves: G, Nick Tarantino 33; M, Nick Santangelo 27.
Records: M, 12-2-0; G, 11-3-0.