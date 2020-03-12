Bevy of North Shore athletes qualify for New Balance Nationals, but event gets cancelled

Going to New Balance Indoor Nationals to run at the historic Armory in New York City is something high school track athletes dream about. Unfortunately, this year's competition has been cancelled in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Athletes from Peabody, Beverly, St. John's Prep and one from Marblehead were slated to head for the Big Apple to compete against other elite athletes. Safety concerns and public health had to take priority, though.
That doesn't change the accomplishment of having qualified for those dozens of boys and girls from around the North Shore or their outstanding seasons.
The Northeastern Conference champion Beverly High girls indoor track team was slated to send India Ingemi to compete in the open 200 meter race. The 300 is the event run indoors in Massachusetts, but other states have a 200 instead, so times are converted.
The Panther sprint medley team would have Ingemi doing a 400 leg while Annie Towler and Ceira Merritt run 200 meters, and Heidi Eberhardt does an 800. The Panthers 4x400 relay team is comprised of Eberhardt, Ingemi, Towler and Shelby DeGrenier. Eberhardt is a junior, but the three seniors have committed to continue running in college.
The Beverly boys sprint relay team of Jackson Wood, Pat Gilligan, Andrew Morin, and Jaichaun Jones won the Division 2 state relay and qualified for nationals as well.
Peabody was set to send 11 athletes to nationals. Freshman Sarah DiVasta was to run the 800 leg on the SMR team while Savanna Vargas, also a freshman, was on the Division 1 and All-State winning 4x200 relay team.
Junior Jolene Murphy would have been busy running the 200 meter championship event as well as the SMR, 4x400 and Mix 4x400 relays. The girls SMR, boys SMR, and Mix 4x400 are all championship events, while the girls 4x200 and 4x400 are in the Emerging Event category.
Junior Sadai Headley-Mawasi qualified to compete in the 4x200, 4x400, SMR, and mixed relays while junior Paulina Straticos is a member of the 4x400 relay. Junior Dado Nasso made it on the 4x200, 4x400, and SMR relays.
Antonio Craveiro, senior captain for Peabody High, was a member of the SMR (800 leg) and mixed 4x400 relays, while classmate Freddie Koffi is on the SMR team. Koffi also qualified for the 60 meter championship event with a time of 6.94. Junior Tyler Surman (SMR 200 leg), senor Colby Therrien (SMR 400 leg and mixed 4x400), and freshman Logan Tracia (9th grade mile) are the other qualifiers.
"This group has often expressed how there's just as much excitement representing their school and community as there is on personal growth and experience at the event," said Fernando Braz, coordinator of the Tanner track programs. "The 11 student-athletes have earned the opportunity to showcase their talents because of hard work and the ability of the staff to design and implement a program that is progressive and commitment driven. As a staff we are fortunate to be part of and witness the physical, mental, and emotional development of these athletes over the course of the season."
There were also a talented group of qualifiers from St. John's Prep. Steven Jackson, Connor Hughes, George Nikolakopoulos, and Noah Mooney made it in the 4xmile relay. Freshman Nathan Lopez qualified for the freshman mile and is ranked third fastest ninth grader in the country with season best time of 4:27.
"We knew about the talent in distance events after our cross country season, and we planned on qualifying for nationals in a few events," said Prep coach Zach Lankow. "Jackson just missed out on two school records, only two seconds from Tristan Shelgren's mile and 2/10th of a second off Mike Masse's in the 1000. With Steven leading, the other four guys just kept rolling.
"Hughes PR'd running 4:28 for the mile, Mooney 4:29, and even though Nikolakopoulos was coming off an injury and never really got to train as much as he wanted, still PR'd at 4:29."
Lankow said the hope was the 4xmile team could have broken the school record of 18:08 which was set in 2003. He and former coach Ray Carey believe this might be the most talented distance group in school history.
Gaskins, a junior from Marblehead, ran the third fastest 300 in Massachusetts this year (35.04) to qualify for the top tier (championship level).
"The 300 meter is not run at nationals, but honestly it's a blessing in disguise because Godot is currently in better condition for the 200," said Marblehead coach Nolan Raimo. "His best time in his sophomore campaign was 38.6 and I've never witnessed such a transformation in any athlete from one year to the next. The growth is not luck or chance; Godot worked incredibly hard from day one of this season, competing the long sprint workouts with passion and drive every day."
