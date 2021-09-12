PEABODY -- Arianna Bezanson put on a show Sunday afternoon, scoring a hat trick and adding an assist as the Danvers High girls soccer team knocked off host Peabody, 5-1, at Coley Lee Field.
Bezanson, last year's Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts, can be so hard for opponents to contain. But she's hardly the only scoring threat that the Falcons have; the cast around her includes fellow captain Reese Pszenny (goal and an assist Sunday) and freshman center midfielder Georgia Prouty.
Bezanson and Pszenny are the ideal 1-2 punch, not only scoring goals, but passing to set up chances.
"Danvers is an offensive-heavy team that is so tough to deal with," said first-year Peabody coach Andrew Douglass. "Then add that new mid (Prouty), who is fantastic."
When Falcons' head coach Jimmy Hinchion first looked at his schedule, he saw the opening two games with Masconomet and Peabody would be tough tests. But after facing their NEC rivals his team is 2-0 and off to a great start, scoring 8 goals and allowing only 2.
"It's not easy to come away with wins against either (opponent)" said Hinchion, his team coming off a perfect 11-0 season. "Arianna was terrific today; she's able to take over any game in seconds. But she also has other strong players around her."
The game was scoreless until the 16th minute when Prouty set Pszenny up and she created space before blasting a low shot into the left corner past goalie Emma Bloom, who dove trying to stop it. Five minutes later Bezanson struck, booting a long shot into an empty net after Bloom came way out to try to cut down the angle. Reese Holland picked up the assist on a throw-in.
Bezanson notched her second six minutes before halftime, this time on a picture perfect high shot that Bloom had no chance to stop after the DHS speedster weaved her way through the defense.
"Bloom is a very good goalie and tough to beat. But a couple of our goals were on breakthroughs, which are so hard for any goalie," said Hinchion. "We were able to play a lot of different girls which was nice after only using 13 against Masco."
Peabody (now 0-1-1) got on the board off a corner kick by Banae Craveiro, who found captain Emily McDonough in front of the right post to make it 3-1 at intermission. That score fired Peabody up, and they came out in the second half creating pressure on Falcon goalie Emily Goddard, who turned aside a couple of strong bids. She was helped by an outstanding defense led by captains Gabby Chisholm and Emma Dunn.
Ellie Anderson took a perfect pass from Bezanson and sent it into the back of the net for the final Falcon goal.
Peabody's Aly Bettencourt went out early after a collision with Bezanson, who had a cut over her left eye which needed a large bandage. Later in the contest the Tanners lost defenseman Nicole Panzini to injury; Douglass hopes neither injury is serious.