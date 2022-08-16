BOXFORD — Due to the ongoing drought that’s wreaked havoc on many golf courses throughout the area this summer, conditions for Tuesday’s opening round of the 47th annual North Shore Amateur proved immensely challenging.
The greens were fast and pure, and the tee boxes have held up beautifully at host Far Corner. But maintaining the fairways with very little rain over the past few months has left them dry and uncharacteristically slippery in spots. That made holding the golf ball to the short stuff very difficult and undoubtedly led to the number of higher-than-usual scores at the end of the day.
Despite the demanding circumstances, 11 golfers managed to break 80, with Far Corner’s own Shuvam Bhaumik taking the Day 1 lead with a sizzling 1-under par 71.
“A lot of the places it’s just very dry so the ball just slides around,” said Far Corner owner Bob Flynn. “You can hit a good shot and end up not getting rewarded for it. I think the players found the greens and the tees in good shape, but with the drought conditions the fairways just kind of are what they are.
“(But) Shuvam’s a very good player,” added Flynn. “He has been playing in this tournament for probably eight or nine years now, and a 71 is a great score here today. Anything under 76 is a really good round with the course playing as difficult as it was.”
In an effort to combat the slick, sunbaked fairways, Flynn and his crew opted to implement lateral hazards on hole Nos. 6, 11 and 14. That allowed players to take a one-shot penalty stroke for a lost ball, rather than re-teeing if their shot landed in the fairway and slid off into the woods.
From a length perspective, the course played around 6,600 yards with a couple of the tee boxes moved up to give players a better chance at getting closer to the hole from the get-go.
“On 14 we moved it up because of the slippery conditions in the fairway,” explained Flynn. “That gave players the chance to drive it further up towards the green and if they were effected by the lateral hazard at least they give themselves a closer third shot coming in.”
In a somewhat blessing in disguise manner, Wednesday’s forecast is calling for rain. As long as there’s no thunder and lightning, the second and final round will be carried out regardless, and a little water on the course should actually make executing shots a bit easier.
While Bhaumik currently holds the lead, a number of other players are well within striking distance for the championship finale. Tedesco’s George Zolotas and Renaissance’s Jeff Weishaar both came in at even par 72, while Far Corner’s Mike McKenna (a former champion) and Terry Manning, as well as Salem CC’s Kevin Daly and Indian Ridge’s Colin Brennan all sit at 74 after one round. Reigning champion Ki Kwon, also of Far Corner, carded a 76 on Tuesday and is very much in the hunt, as is Crystal Lake’s Matt Mazurkiewicz (also at 76).
If nothing else, Wednesday’s round should be wildly intriguing to conclude yet another classic mid-August event at the renowned Boxford layout.
“My father (Bill) started this back in 1975 at the Thompson Country Club before we eventually moved the tournament to Far Corner, and it’s been great for all of us to kind of keep up the tradition he started,” said Flynn.
