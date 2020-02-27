STONEHAM — Faced with the reality of his high school hockey career coming to an end, Drew Olivieri did something about it.
Swampscott’s senior captain potted both goals as his team rode a 17-save shutout performance from freshman goaltender Jack Russo to upset fourth seeded Essex Tech, 2-0, in a Division 3 North first round playoff clash at the Stoneham Arena Thursday night.
Olivieri netted his 21st goal of the season with about three minutes to go in the second period, then added an insurance tally with 2:37 to go. The Big Blue were stingy defensively over those same two final periods, allowing just seven shots against as Russo stood tall between the pipes.
“It was kind of nerve wracking, but you can’t play with nerves,” Olivieri said of knowing a loss would end his days as a Swampscott iceman. “One we got that first goal, the nerves really went away after that.”
Swampscott, the 13th and last seed in the tournament but who had qualified by virtue of winning the Northeastern Conference South championship, improved to 10-11 on the season. The Big Blue advance to Monday’s quarterfinal round, where they’ll meet fifth seeded Watertown (13-5-2) back in Stoneham at 6 p.m.
It was the second time Swampscott had beaten the Hawks in as many meetings this season, with the other contest also being a 2-0 win.
Swampscott head coach Gino Faia — sporting a new Big Blue scalley cap — said he was concerned about how his team would be able to beat Essex Tech’s Jared McLaughlin, one of the area’s best and stingiest netminders.
“(McLaughlin) is unbelievable and we knew it’d be tough getting through to him. When we finally did, that gave us a little momentum,” he said. “
The victory was a bit bittersweet for Faia, as it came against one of his best friend in Essex Tech head coach Mark Leonard.
In his first season at Essex Tech after spending the previous 24 campaigns at Peabody High, Leonard and the Hawks had great success this winter. They set eight new school records, including most wins in a season, fewest losses, most goals scored (63) and fewest allowed (30) and longest unbeaten streak (11) in program history.
But on this night, they had difficulty generating quality scoring chances against Russo after a strong first period in which they put 10 shots on net.
Their best bid came late in the first period when senior left wing Chris Grout broke in alone shorthanded, but Russo held his ground and turned away the golden opportunity.
“If (Grout) scores, we would’ve had a jump in our step,” admitted Leonard, whose team was outshot, 23-17. “We wish we could’ve had that breakaway back.
“Once they got the lead, it was tough for us,” he added. “They’re a good team. Those three forwards (Olivieri, fellow captain Conor Donovan and linemate Ronan Locke) are fast and move the puck well. They dumped the puck in and beat our D-men to the puck. They’re smart and see the ice well.”
Faia said that Russo “looked a little nervous when he showed up for the bus”, but the coaching staff was able to settle him down.
“Once he went through warmups, he was fine,” Faia said of his ninth grade keeper. “He had to make some early saves, too, which was good for him. And stopping that breakaway was huge.”
Donovan dumped the puck into the Hawks’ zone to set up the sequence that led to the game’s first goal. Olivieri won a forechecking battle in the corner and deked a defender, getting it back to Locke at the point. Locke’s shot was tipped in by Olivieri stick side for a 1-0 lead.
On the insurance tally, Essex Tech was trying to get the puck out of its zone and mount an offensive attack of its own when Locke forced a turnover and dished it over to Olivieri in the slot. He broke in alone on McLaughlin, beating him up high. Defenseman Chris Barnes also earned an apple on the play.
“(McLaughlin), my hat’s off to him. He’s a great goalie and deserves all the credit he gets,” said Olivieri. “But our goalie stepped up big time tonight, too. A lot of guys stepped up big for us. That’s what the playoffs are all about.”
While certainly disappointed with the loss, Leonard was proud of his 10 seniors — McLaughlin and Tyler Boudreault in net, defensemen Jake Krajeski, Nick Lennon, Cam Burns and Evan Danjou, and forwards R.J. Kobierski, Sam Jenkins, Nick Ippolito and Grout — and the effort they gave not only Thursday night, but the entire season in his first year behind the bench.
“They’re leaving the program better than when they got here,” he said. “I’m proud of them; they worked and worked right up until the very end ... we’re just starting here, and these seniors were a huge part of what we’ll do in the future.”
Swampscott 2, Essex Tech 0
Division 3 North first round
at Stoneham Arena
Swampscott 0 1 1 — 2
Essex Tech 0 0 0 — 0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: S, Drew Olivieri (Conor Donovan, Ronan Locke), 11:48.
Third period: S, Olivieri (Locke, Chris Barnes), 12:23.
Saves: S, Jack Russo 17; ET, Jared McLaughlin 21.
Records: S, 10-11; ET, 11-5-5.
