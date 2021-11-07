SWAMPSCOTT — If the game plan for their first tournament game was to score early, score often, and keep the opposition out of their end, the Swampscott High field hockey team certainly did all that in a 4-0 win over Northern Middlesex Sunday afternoon.
The fifth seeded Big Blue got all the offense they’d need just 19 seconds into the game when Brooke Waters blasted a pass from Olivia Baran by Patriots goalie Carly Shugrue.
The home team was on the verge of busting this Division 3 playoff contest open early in the first quarter, but had two goals waved off by the officials. Big Blue coach Courtney Russo said her team didn’t get let those two calls get to them, however, and just kept playing their game, waiting for the goals to pop.
“I think we played strong; we’ve got great endurance. I think it was a little bit frustrating, but I also think that early goal really helped us,” Russo said after her squad improved to 11-5-3. “Both teams really played strong and hard, when you get to the tournament every ball counts. You want to get those 50-50 balls, and we did that today.”
Swampscott put some separation between itself and the Patriots with three goals in the second half. Sawyer Groothius had one and Sydney Marshall had the other two.
Marshall said scoring early was huge for her team.
“I can’t give myself all the credit; it was a team effort. We had some great assists out there, getting the ball down the field,” Marshall said. “I think especially after getting the first goal early, it gave us the drive and gets us into the game and moving up the field better.”
Marshall finished with three points, picking up an assist on Groothius’s goal. Groothius retuned the favor on Marshall’s first goal, and Lucy Brown had a helper on Marshall’s second score, late in the fourth quarter.
Goalie Chloe Rakauskus and the Big Blue defense did the job in back for the winners.
North Middlesex coach Kelly Marciano felt her team had time to prepare for the Big Blue; they just didn’t come out hard enough for the entire contest.
“It’s a different world down here on the North Shore. They’re a good, strong team; they played very physical, and we didn’t meet their physicality,” Marciano said.
Swampscott will host 21st ranked Medfield next, and that’s fine with captain Isabella Modica.
“I think I actually played against them my freshman year,” said Modica. “I know they’re a really good team, so we’ve got to come out with that same intensity, the same drive.”