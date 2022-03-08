SWAMPSCOTT — In a playoff game that looked like whichever team took the last shot would win the game, Old Rochester had that shot, made it, and knocked Swampscott out of the Division 3 boys basketball tournament in double overtime Tuesday night.
Senior Sawyer Fox had the ball in the right corner of the court with his team down a point and two seconds showing on the clock. The Old Rochester sharpshooter got his shot off and it swished through the net as the buzzer sounded, giving the Bulldogs a hard-fought 91-89 win.
The Big Blue, which clawed their way back into this second round contest after falling behind 9-0 early, saw their 15-game winning streak snapped while finishing the season at 17-5 overall.
Swampscott coach Jason Knowles knew his squad would bounce back after falling behind early, 9-0, finally getting on the board with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
“We’ve had some go our way in our streak; unfortunately this one didn’t and it stings,” head coach Jason Knowles said. “It’s always tough to lose one at the buzzer. It stings, really. It’s tough to come up with anything other than that.”
Swampscott took the game to overtime when junior Riad Benagour drilled a three with 2.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 70-70. The lead went back and forth between the two teams all night, with neither squad able to put a big run together to ice the other out.
Ryan Ward and Evan Roth were both huge for the Big Blue in the overtime sessions, Roth’s late bucket forced the second overtime period, knotting the score at 78-78.
After a back and forth in the second overtime, Swampscott pulled ahead 89-88 on a pair of Roth free throws. The Bulldogs got the ball with 11 seconds on the clock, and worked the ball into Swampscott territory with Braden Yoemans slipping a pass over to Fox, who heaved it up, and it fell, ending the Big Blue’s season.
Fox was just one of the key players in overtime for the winners. Center Steven Morrell was also big in the first and second overtime periods, scoring eight points in each.
Knowles had all the confidence in the world that his team would shrug off their slow start Tuesday night and play good basketball, ripping off 10 straight points in the first quarter after Old Rochester’s fast start.
“We’ve been resilient all year. Even when we started at 2-4, I knew this team had character and they’d find a way to win,” said Knowles. “When we fell behind, we just needed to have the guys settle down and get focused, know that we belong here and make a game of it.”
Old Rochester, which advances to meet fourth ranked Oakmont in the quarterfinals, improved to 16-6.
“We knew coming in that Swampscott’s a good team, that they’ve got (Cam) O’Brien and (Mick) Ross, and were tough,” said head coach Steve Carvalho. “But playing in the South Coast League has made us a tough team, and we were able to tough one out tonight. “Really a good game by both teams; we were fortunate enough to get that last shot — and we made it.”