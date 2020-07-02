Conor Donovan and Drew Olivieri connected more times than fans could count while skating for the Swampscott High hockey team.
Next year, they could be doing it all over again.
Donovan and Olivieri are among a slew of local players that will be skating for North Shore Hockey Academy, a full season 'Tier 1' AAA junior program based at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. The high scoring forwards will be joined by Big Blue goalie Jack Russo as they look to develop their skills to prepare for the next level with a combination of games (50-plus on the schedule), practices and off-ice traning.
Essex Tech goalie Jared McLaughlin, the Commonwealth Athletic Conferfence MVP who stopped 94.7 percent of the shots he saw, is also signed on along with fellow Hawk and steady defenseman Jake Krajeski.
Salem State grad Chris MacInnis is slated to be the squad's head coach.