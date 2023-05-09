BEVERLY — Jasmine Feliciano and Elsa Reulet combined for a two-hitter, and their teammates' bats were booming Tuesday afternoon in Beverly's 14-2 win over visiting Salem.
The Panthers wasted no time building up a lead with a five-run first inning. Noelle McLane led the attack with three hits and drove in four runs.
"This was a complete team win," said head coach Megan Sudak, whose Orange-and-Black are now 9-6 on the season.
Nikki Erricola beat out an infield hit and Feliciano walked to set the stage for McLane, who ripped a two-run double to get the hosts rolling in the bottom of the first inning. Mya Perron followed with an infield hit and Meredith Johnston reached on an error that plated two more runs. Gabbi Wickeri kept it going by delivering an RBI single before freshman Salem pitcher Annie Thornett bore down to get the next three batters in a row.
The Witches answered with two runs in the second inning. Thornett singled, Feliciano walked the next two batters to load the bases, and Ashley Grimes drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 5-2.
Salem had stranded a runner on second base in the first and left two more in scoring position in the second, failing to capitalize on three walks and a batter hit by a pitch.
"We didn't get timely hits when we had runners on base in the early innings," said Salem (4-7) head coach Rick O'Leary. "Give Beverly credit because they got the hits when they needed them and made plays.
"We're a very young team and we need to keep our heads up," added O'Leary. "I'm not at all disappointed because I know we will get better."
Salem left two more runners in scoring position in the third inning but failed to score.
The Panthers tacked on another run in the bottom of the second on triples by Feliciano and Perron.
The home team broke the game open in the fourth with four more runs on just one hit. Walks and errors were costly for Salem as Beverly scored three times on errors, and once again it was McLane who delivered an RBI triple to increase the lead to 10-2. Beverly would've had more runs if not for a great stab on Feliciano's liner to Witches' freshman shortstop Liv Loux.
"Salem has come a long way, and Rick does a great job with that team," said Sudak. "I thought (Thornett) did a really nice job."
Reulet took over for the Panthers in the fourth inning and went the rest of the way, giving up only one hit and two walks while striking out four.
The Panthers increased their lead to 13-3 in the fifth, with the key hits being back-to-back doubles by McLane and Perron to knock in runs. Wickeri, who had three hits, also delivered a run-producing double.
The game ended on a walk-off double by Feliciano to score Nikki Erricola, who had beaten out her second infield hit. Erricola, Feliciano, McLane, and Perron accounted for 10 of the Panthers 13 hits in the 1-through-4 spots.
"That was a great hit by Jasmine to end the game," said Sudak. "Her bat has come alive. Reulet did a fantastic job coming in to pitch, and the heart of our lineup came through again. It's a good win."