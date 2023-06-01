BEVERLY — When the Beverly High softball team shot out of the gate in the home half of the first inning Thursday by sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs on nine hits, it appeared the rout was on.
But this Division 1 preliminary round game between the 32nd seeded Panthers and No. 33 Framingham proved to be a battle for seven innings, with the Orange-and-Black finally prevailing, 14-10.
“From what I could find out about them, I knew the had some high scorers,” Beverly (12-9) coach Megan Sudak said of the Flyers. “I’m proud of everybody because they all contributed with pitching, big hits or big defensive plays. Kat Tsimounis was terrific catching.”
Framingham was late arriving to Beverly High and, on a very hot day, Sudak was careful not to have starting pitcher Gabbi Wickeri throw too many warmups before the contest began.
Wickeri worked the first four innings before giving way to senior Noelle McLane, who went the rest of the way on the mound.
The sore was 11-8 when McLane took over, and in the fifth inning the visitors closed the gap to 11-10. McLane put out the fire with the help of third baseman Mya Perron and second baseman Nikki Erricola.
McLane, who also had three of Beverly’s 13 hits, also had a key double to knock in a run in the bottom of the fifth and scored on Perron’s sacrifice fly to increase the Panthers’ lead to 13-10.
Elsa Reulet tripled in the sixth inning and scored on a single by Jane Foley to give Beverly some breathing room.
Defensively, Erricola grabbed a ball that was headed into right field with the bases loaded in the sixth and turned it into an inning ending double play.
“They were a good hitting team,” said McLane. “That double play was clutch. I took over for Gabbi to give them a different look, and my drop curve was working. I tried to mix my speed and hit my spots.”
Mc Lane faced Framingham’s 3-4-5 hitters in the seventh inning, who had six hits between them before that, and proceed to strike out two of them.
After the game, the Panthers sang ‘Happy Birthday; to 5-year-old Bennett Sudak, the coach’s son.
Next up for Beverly is top seeded St. Mary’s of Lynn . Next up is top seeded Central Catholic Sunday at noon.
“The pressure is on them,” said Sudak. “I’ll put my team up against anybody.”
