PEABODY — Fresh off an impressive win over Tech Boston on Sunday afternoon, the unbeaten Beverly High boys basketball team headed into Peabody Tuesday evening for their fifth game in eight days. With the way their offense had been rolling lately — scoring at least 80 points in six straight games — it seemed like another high scoring output for the Panthers was in the cards.
But credit to the Tanners: they gave Beverly all it could handle for the better part of three quarters, grinding defensively and hitting some tough shots in front of an enthusiastic and loud home crowd. The hosts trailed by just five going into the fourth quarter before Beverly ultimately pulled away for a 61-49 win.
"(Peabody) plays extremely hard. They're extremely well coached and do a good job trying to slow the game down," said Panthers' (12-0) head coach Matt Karakoudas. "We were lucky to hang in there.
"That's a tough environment," Karakoudas added. "The crowd was rowdy tonight, which is fun to play in, and my guys hung in there and made enough plays to get that W."
Peabody came out firing and getting the crowd into it early and often. AJ Forte's steal and subsequent and-1 to close out the first quarter gave the Tanners their first lead (15-14), and it remained close for the entirety of the first half.
It got to a point in the second quarter where it looked like Peabody might build a somewhat significant lead, forcing Panther sophomore Ryder Frost to take matters into his own hands. The 6-foot-5 forward canned three triples in the second quarter alone, two of which came from way downtown on consecutive possessions. The quick offensive outburst allowed Beverly to regain a 31-27 at the break.
"The thing about Ryder (27 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks) is he doesn't play like a sophomore. He's not scared for a big shot, he's not scared to take it, he wants to take it," said Karakoudas.
Despite Frost's stellar play, Peabody was able to remain within striking distance thanks to some stingy zone defense and crisp ball movement. Forte was huge in the third quarter, drilling a pair of triples en route to 10 points in the frame. He was aggressive without fouling defensively, and really gave his team a boost on offense when Beverly threatened to open things up.
"He's a guy that can go to the hoop (and) shoot it from the outside. But one of the biggest things he does for us is play unbelievable defense," Peabody head coach Thad Broughton said of Forte, who finished with 13 points, four rebounds and six assists. "He's very versatile and I thought he was a big reason why we were in the game tonight."
Unfortunately for Forte and Co., Peabody's execution faltered down the stretch. The Tanners (now 6-4) scored just five points in the fourth quarter and were really forced out of their comfort zone thanks to an increased effort defensively from the visitors.
Gabe Copeland (16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists) was huge down the stretch. Not only did he ice the game with a corner 3-ball in the final minutes, but his facilitating and ball control offensively was a joy to watch. On multiple occasions, Copeland set up his teammates for easy layups in the paint or uncontested jumpers, keeping defenders off balance with good ball fakes and crisp passes.
"Gabe bailed us out big time in the second half," added Karakoudas. "He's been playing on an injury (missing 2 games), and we weren't sure if he was going to play tonight. But he's been gutting it out because he wants to help out his team."
Nick Braganca (2 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks) did what Karakoudas called "the dirty work" on both ends of the floor. Zack Sparkman added six points and five boards while Rook Landman managed six points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
For Peabody, Luke Roan had 14 first half points while Shea Lynch (9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) also had a nice performance.
Beverly 61, Peabody 49
at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Beverly: Dylan Crowley 1-0-2, Zack Sparkman 2-2-6, Ryder Frost 11-2-27, Rook Landman 3-0-6, Nick Braganca 1-0-2, Gabe Copeland 6-2-16, Nick Fox 1-0-2. Totals: 25-6-61
Peabody: Anthony Forte 5-1-13, Danny Barrett 2-0-5, Shea Lynch 4-0-9, Colin Berube 2-0-5, Luke Roan 5-3-17. Totals: 18-3-49.
Halftime: Beverly, 31-27.
3-pointers: B — Frost 3, Copeland 2; P — Roan 4, Forte 2, Barrett, Berube, Lynch.
Records: B, 12-0; P, 6-4.