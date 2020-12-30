We've witnessed some tremendous high school golf on the North Shore over the last few years. But when stretching that timeline to the entirety of the past decade, the sheer accomplishments, both on a team and an individual level, are truly staggering.
There's no question that St. John's Prep has reigned supreme over that 10-year span, but there's been a plethora of talent elsewhere, too. Hamilton-Wenham enjoyed a near-perfect four-year stretch as a team; Masconomet produced multiple individual champions; Salem enjoyed success in recent seasons; and each of Danvers, Peabody, Beverly, Swampscott and Marblehead have stamped their mark on the Northeastern Conference at one time or another.
Bottom line: high school linksmen on the North Shore undoubtedly rival any other region in the state.
As we waive goodbye (or quite honestly, good riddance) to 2020, let's take a look back at the careers of the cream of the crop golfers from the decade that was.
We begin this version of our Salem News All-Decade teams with an "Elite 8" crew to match the eight individual slots on a high school golf team, and follow that up with eight more terrific golfers who narrowly missed the first team cut. We round out our heralded list with a slew of honorable mentions. Years listed in parenthesis signify the graduation year of said individual.
ELITE EIGHT
Aidan Daly, Hamilton-Wenham (2019): Three-time Salem News all-star selection was part of the winningest class in Generals' program history. Three-time Cape Ann League Golfer of the Year averaged 31 quota points throughout his career, including 33.4 per match as a senior. Helped Generals to three straight CAL titles and a ridiculous 51-5 overall record in his four years. Went 3-under par at the ever challenging Myopia Hunt Club and 2-under at Turner Hill. Went 31-1 in individual matches at H-W's home course, Myopia.
Griffin Chenard, St. John's Prep (2017): Followed up consistent first three years of high school golf with ridiculous senior campaign. Earned Salem News Golfer of the Year honors in 2016, holding an under par scoring average with nine rounds under par. Set Eagles single match record with 6-under par performance in nine holes. Helped SJP to runner-up finish at Div. 1 state championship. Won the Catholic Conference individual title as senior and was co-champion at Division 1 North sectionals with a 76. Currently a senior on the golf team at Rensselaer University.
Charlie May, Masconomet (2013): Tremendously consistent golfer was named Salem News Golfer of the Year as senior. Claimed back-to-back Division 2 state individual titles with a 68 as junior and 71 as senior. Averaged 35 quota points as junior and senior. CAL Golfer of the Year became Chieftains' all-time quota points leader and broke school record for most points in a match with 42. Guided Chieftains to second place finish at Div. 2 North sectional and third place at state finals. Played college golf at Elon University.
Chris Francoeur, St. John's Prep (2017): Three-time Salem News all-star led Eagles in scoring with an average of 36.9 strokes as a junior and was one of three Eagles to average under par as a senior. Won the Division 1 North individual title with a 1-under 69 as junior. Was runner-up in Division 1 state individual championship with a 71 as senior. Three-time Catholic Conference all-star helped guide Eagles to a state championship and a runner-up finish. Currently enjoying stellar career at University Rhode Island while compiling decorated amateur resume.
Jared Mscisz, Danvers (2019): Two-time Salem News Golfer of the Year didn't drop a single individual match in each of his final two campaigns, going a combined 26-0-1 during that stretch. Carded a 74 at both the Division 2 North sectional and state championship matches as a junior, the latter of which was good for for runner-up. Won the Division 2 North sectional as a senior with a 71 and led the Falcons to a runner-up finish at the state championship. Two-time Northeastern Conference Player of the Year now plays at Southern New Hampshire University.
Alex Kane, Masconomet (2012): Team captain helped Chieftains to Division 2 state title in 2011. Second all-time quota points leader at Masco with a whopping 1,570, a number that was good for tops on the list upon his graduation. Averaged 33 points as junior and finished fourth at state finals en route to CAL Player of Year honors. Finished sixth at Division 2 North sectional as senior with a 74. Multiple-time CAL and Salem News all-star selection.
Nick Pandelena, St. John's Prep (2012): Four-year varsity linksman went out on top, winning the individual state championship as a senior with a 71. Multiple-time Catholic Conference and Salem News all-star selection was named Salem News Player of the Year as senior. Carded a 71 to win Division 1 North sectional crown as junior and followed that with a 73 at said tournament as senior, good for third. Helped Eagles to runner-up finish at Division 1 state championship as well as multiple Catholic Conference titles. Played college golf at Boston College.
James Turner, St. John's Prep (2016): Four-time Salem News all-star selection was named Golfer of the Year as a junior and senior. Averaged 40 strokes per nine holes as a freshman, 38 as sophomore, 36.7 as junior and 36.8 as senior. Helped Eagles to four straight Catholic Conference titles, three Division 1 North sectional crowns and two Division 1 state titles. Gloucester native was third at Division 1 North sectional as freshman with a 71 and second as senior with a 70. Also finished third at state championship with a 75 during senior season. Currently a senior golfer at Dartmouth University.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Anderson, Beverly (2016): Two-time Salem News all-star went 13-1 as junior and 11-3-1 as senior in top individual slot. Won the Division 2 North individual sectional title with a 71 as senior and was third as a junior with a 78. Carded impressive scores (79 and 78) in final two years at Division 3 state championship. Is currently a graduate student on the golf team at Southern New Hampshire University.
Ethan Doyle, Salem (2021): Soon-to-be graduate wrapped up stellar four-year career with Salem News Golfer of the Year honors this past fall. Four-time Salem News all-star enjoyed an unbeaten (14-0) sophomore campaign and amassed over 50 individual wins for career. Two-time Northeastern Conference Player of the Year shot a 75 in Division 2 North sectional as a junior. Held a scoring average of 35.5 as senior with four rounds of 2-under par. Qualified for High School Nationals next June after carding a 74 at NHSGA Massachusetts Golf Championship. Planning to play college golf.
Athan Goulos, Peabody (2013): Three-time Salem News all-star played top position for Tanners in each of final three campaigns. Won the Northeastern Conference Open with a 79 as senior. Placed 10th in Division 1 North individual sectional with a 77 as senior. Finished top 15 at Division 1 state championship with an 80. Longball hitter went on to earn Commonwealth Coast Conference Golfer of the Year honors at Endicott College.
Nick McLaughlin, St. John's Prep (2012): Concluded fantastic four-year career by helping Eagles to second place finishes at the Div. 1 North sectional and state championship. Finished fourth with a 72 in individual state championship in 2011. Also carded a 74 in North sectional. One-time Salem News Player of the Year (2010) and three-time all-star. Still shines on state amateur golf circuit.
George Merry, Danvers (2012): Two-time Salem News all-star was also two-time Northeastern Conference Player of the Year. Placed 10th at Division 3 North sectionals as junior and was third as a senior with a 77. Won the Northeastern Conference Open with a 78 at Kernwood as a senior. Collected four birdies in two different nine hole rounds as junior.
Tim Richmond, Salem (2013): Two-time Salem News all-star and two-time Witches' MVP capped off career with Northeastern Conference Player of the Year honors. Finished third at NEC Open as junior. Finished third overall at Division 2 North sectional with a 78 and was fourth at state championship with a 76. Played college golf at Salem State.
George May, Masconomet (2015): Three-time Salem News all-star averaged over 31 quota points per match in each of last three seasons. Won the Division 2 individual state championship as a junior with a 73 and was runner-up at Div. 2 North sectional as senior. Helped Chieftains to a state championship as a freshman. One-time Cape Ann League Open winner was CAL all-star three times.
Mark Turner, St. John's Prep (2017): Talented younger brother of James Turner, Mark was just as impressive on the golf course. Three-time Salem News all-star held a stroke average of 37 as sophomore and junior before posting an under-par average as senior. Four-time Catholic Conference all-star qualified for state individual finals all four years. Division 1 North sectional individual champion as senior helped Eagles to state championship in 2015 and runner-up finish following year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Brayden Clark (2020).
Bishop Fenwick: Matthew Garofalo (2015); Cade Buckley (2021); Gavin Belt (2021).
Danvers: Christian McKenna (2016); Mike Plansky (2016); Ian Paskowski (2019); Aaron Paskowski (2019).
Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Richard (2012); Cole Farnham (2015).
Ipswich: Jack Maino (2017).
Masconomet: Zachary Staub (2013); Will Roberts (2019).
Marblehead: Andrew Scholnick (2012); Pitch Riley (2014); Owen Picariello (2016); Brendan Locke (2019).
Peabody: Ted Izzo (2016).
Pingree: Jack Whelan (2010); Sam Cregg (2012); Alec Shelburne (2015); Robbie Carpentier (2019).
Salem: Nick Angeramo (2019); Tommy Harrington (2019).
St. John's Prep: Brandon Bingel (2013); Josh Wingardner (2013); Cole English (2018); Robbie Forti (2020); Matt Remley (2020).
Swampscott: Ryan Graciale (2019); Max Pegnato (2019).
