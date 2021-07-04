Four days without a baseball game can seem like an eternity but the mini-break did nothing to cool off the offense of the North Shore Navigators.
The Navs finally got back on the diamond Sunday and rewarded the Fourth of July crowd at Fraser Field with some fireworks at the plate en route to a 12-2 victory over Winipassaukee.
North Shore scored five times in the bottom of the first, led 7-0 after two and piled on five more runs in the seventh to cruise to victory, their first in almost a week while improving to 10-8-2 on the summer.
Ryan Marra (2-for-4) and David Kale (1-for-4) each had three RBI to lead North Shore offensively. Logan Bravo drove in a pair of runs, Joe Lumoscio had two hit, scored twice and drove one in, Peabody native Jake Gustin scored twice and Matthias Haas had two hits and scored twice. The Navs had 11 hits in all from eight different batters.
Jackson Emus picked up the win, his first of the summer, by striking out four and conceding one earned over five innings. Relievers Zach Chappell and Justin Butera combined for the last ten outs without allowing a hit by the visiting Muskrats.
Now two games out of first in the New England Collegiate Baseball League's Northern division, the Navs are in action at Vermont Tuesday and return to Fraser Wednesday to host the Swamp Bats from Keene (N.H.).
-Matt Williams