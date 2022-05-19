BEVERLY — It took a huge second inning to give the Danvers High baseball team a second chance.
The Falcons batted around and scored all their runs in one frame on a chilly and raw Thursday afternoon at Brother Roberts Field to down Beverly, 6-0, and prevent the Panthers from clinching the Northeastern Conference's Dunn division title.
Now 8-4 in league play and 10-5 overall, Danvers has one NEC game remaining Monday against Salem. If the Falcons win, they have to hope Beverly (12-5 overall, 8-3 NEC) drops one either Saturday against NEC Lynch leading Marblehead or Monday against Swampscott; the Big Blue only trail the Magicians by a half-game in the Lynch standings, setting up a photo finish for both championships over the next four days.
With lefthanded ace Joe Zamejtis on the mound, an early 6-0 lead was the equivalent of cuing up Mariano Rivera's shutdown anthem "Enter Sandman" for Danvers. Zamejtis put Beverly's bats to sleep by allowing only three hits with 10 strikeouts in the complete game shutout.
"It was a mentality where that's been the best team around and I wanted to beat them. That brought me along whenever my arm didn't feel great," said Zamejtis, who is closing in on a single season Danvers record for strikeouts and has double-digit K's in three consecutive starts.
Beverly did threaten at times Thursday since six of Zamejtis' 10 strikeouts came with a runner in scoring position. He stranded Logan Petrosino (hit by pitch, two steals) at third in the first and quelled a based loaded situation in the fifth.
"Joe has the ability to put his team on his back and say 'Lets go.' After a tough couple games for us, that's what he did," said Danvers coach Shawn Secondini, whose club had lost two straight before Thursday's victory. "Joe's been lights out. He's looked really sharp."
Not even 24 hours after having a tough offensive night in a loss to Masconomet, Danvers' bats came alive. Mike Moroney led off the second inning with a double and Beverly committed three straight errors to dig an early hole.
Caleb White followed with a 2-run single, Tyler O'Neill loaded the bags with a bunt single and captain John Curran delivered the knock out blow with a hard-hit 2-run double that nicked off the outfield fence and was a gust of wind away from being a grand slam.
"Johnny stayed late after the game last night and hit batting practice with a lot of our guys. That's what a captain does and I'm so proud of him," said Secondini. "To see work like that translate in the game is the best."
The final line on the decisive second inning for Danvers was 12 batters up, three stranded with four hits, two walks, three errors and six runs home.
"There may be something to be said that three of our five losses were at home and the last two were over before they started," Beverly coach Jon Cahill said. "We were ready to go today and that big inning deflated us."
Griffin McCay has Beverly's first hit in the third but was picked off. Petrosino singled in the fourth and Sam Armbruster had a single in the sixth but neither reached third base. The Panthers put runners on in six of the seven innings but when challenged, Zamejtis dug deeper and delivered.
"Joe's a special pitcher. His velocity is very good, he throws any pitch in any count and he's a fighter out there," Cahill said. "In a 6-0 hole it was going to take an awful lot of quality at-bats and grinding to get back in that ball game."
Freshman Josh Henry was the unsung hero of Danvers' win, making his first varsity start at catcher since regular Aidan Lanphere was sick. Henry handled Zamejtis' breaking stuff flawlessly and didn't wilt under the heavy pressure of Beverly's aggressive run game.
"I've thrown to him in practice and always told coach I feel comfortable with him," Zamejtis said. "He's a really good catcher with a lot of potential and three more years in front of him."
Liam Brooks made a couple of nice defensive plays at second base for Danvers and Zamejtis reached base all four times with three walks (two of those intentional). Zack Hamel and Aris Xerras scored runs, as did Jakob Hamel, and White had two of his team's five hits.
"Hitting can be contagious. It comes in waves," Secondini said. "When we get going and we get some timely hits, we can play with anybody."
Christian Morrissey threw 3 1/3 innings for Beverly, scattering four hits. Anthony Mastrianni tossed 3 2/3 scoreless out of the bullpen with just one hit allowed.