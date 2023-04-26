DANVERS — Beverly’s Noah Guanci did something more rare than a no-hitter or a perfect game Wednesday afternoon at Twi Field.
By striking out three straight Danvers batters on nine pitches in an incredible third frame, Guanci posted the rare immaculate inning. The sequence was emblematic of his brisk, controlled outing that pushed his Panthers to a 7-1 win Wednesday at Twi Field.
Beverly (7-2) didn’t get momentum immediately after that inning and trailed by a run until the sixth. That’s when they batted around and exploded to six runs to seize control of the ballgame.
The third time through the lineup, captain Logan Petrosino led off with a single and athletically avoided a tag at home on a Devin Koloski single to tie the game at 1-1. Tim Carter doubled home the go-ahead run, Guanci helped his own cause with an RBI single, one scored on an error and catcher Noah Staffier stung a 2-run single as the Panther lead ballooned.
“Logan is the pillar of our success offensively,” said Beverly coach Jon Cahill. “He sets the table. That third time through we were patient and we used the middle of the field.”
Ace pitcher Mike Moroney limited Beverly to three hits in the first five innings while striking out six. In the sixth, he was charged with five hits but the Falcons (4-5) did misplay a few balls that allowed extra bases; they weren’t errors per se, but were a factor in Beverly piling on runs rather than being limited to singles.
“There were some plays there to be made that we didn’t make,” Danvers coach Matt Mello noted.
Until that big top of the sixth, it was as good a pitcher’s dual as the Northeastern Conference can produce. After Guanci’s rare immaculate inning, Moroney nearly answered with a rare feat of his own by getting the next two outs on two pitches. Beverly’s Charlie Salerno interrupted that bid at a three pitch frame with a single, but the sequence illustrates the back-and-forth between the aces on this day.
“Moroney is excellent. He and Noah are two of the North Shore’s finest this year, two guys that want the ball every single night and compete hard,” Cahill said.
It was largely the pace and command of Guanci that had the Falcons off balance most of the game. The lefthander didn’t throw more than 14 pitches in any one inning until the seventh and also didn’t issue a walk until that final inning. He finished the day with four hits conceded and six strikeouts.
“He’s efficient, there’s no question about it. He moved the ball around, works quickly and sets the tempo,” said Cahill. “He wanted this one. Last year, he pitched here at Twi on a rainy day and didn’t pitch well. He put those doubts to rest today.”
Senior captain Aris Xerras doubled in the second and scored on a Beverly error to provide the 1-0 Danvers lead. Moroney had his team’s only other hit until the seventh, where Steve Reardon and Xerras added singles.
“We put a lot of balls in play and we had some good at-bats,” Mello said. “But we didn’t go the other way a single time until the seventh. (Guanci) was daring us to go the other way and we didn’t want to do it.”
Staffier gunned down a runner leading off first base and had a strong performance behind the plate. Senior Ian Visnick made a few really nice defensive plays at third for Beverly while also singling and scoring. Casey McGrath and Jon Reyes also had hits for the Panthers, who had an 11-3 edge in base knocks.
For Danvers, which is back at it hosting Marblehead on Thursday, Brendan Glowik, Evan Currie and Tyler O’Neill all threw out of the bullpen after Moroney fanned six over 5 1/3 innings.
“These NEC games are all going to come down to who executes in the late innings,” said Mello. “Today, that wasn’t us.”