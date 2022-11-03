HATHORNE — The Essex Tech football team had scored with 30 seconds to go in the first half Thursday night against visiting Gloucester, and while they still trailed by a point, momentum seemed to be on their side.
But the game changed the other way on one play.
Gloucester Nick Carey found Caleb DeCoste open at the 15-yard line on the final play before halftime. DeCoste then made one man miss and dragged another into the end zone for a 39-yard score, which ultimately sparked the Fishermen in the second half as they finished with 17 unanswered points to claim a 24-6 win in a non-playoff matchup.
The Hawks fell to 5-4 with the loss, while Gloucester improved to 4-5 after its second straight win.
Thursday’s win was one of Gloucester’s strongest defensive performances of the season as it held the Essex Tech offense in check for much of the night and made two stops with the hosts moving inside the red zone.
Gloucester stopped a pass play on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the opening quarter, a big moment in the contest as Essex Tech had taken over 10 minutes off the clock in its 15-play drive that ended with no points.
The Fishermen finished off the win with another red zone stop, this time with senior captain and defensive end Bryan Swain intercepting a tipped ball at the 9-yard line. Linebacker Kayden Souza had a pair of sacks as well, including a strip sack in the third quarter, while the Fishermen defense held the Essex Tech run game in check.
Essex Tech sophomore quarterback Devin Neal, making his first start of the season, had his moments, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior captain P.J. Norton, who had a big game receiving. That cut Gloucester’s lead to 7-6 late in the second quarter before the visitors scored just before the half.
Gloucester got points on its first second half drive with John Gucciardi finding the end zone for a 21-6 lead. The Fishermen added a fourth quarter field goal from Cameron Widtfeldt from 34 yards out, the program’s first field goal since 2013.
Frank DeSisto added a first quarter rushing touchdown for the Fishermen on its first drive of the game.