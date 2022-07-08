IPSWICH — The Beverly Williamsport Little League all-star squad is officially moving on in District 15 play.
Led by an all-around explosive performance at the plate and some terrific pitching, the Garden City Kids rolled past Manchester Essex, 13-1 in five innings Thursday in their final game of pool play.
Beverly scored seven runs in the second inning alone to blow things open, cruising to the finish line to finish with a 3-1 record in the five-team bracket.
Beverly joins Gloucester as one of two teams to move on from their pool play. The double-elimination round will begin Saturday at Harry Ball Field in Beverly, with Danvers playing Beverly at 10 A.M. and Amesbury facing Gloucester at noon.
“It’s very exciting,” said Beverly manager Chris Merritt. “This is a very good team built of character first and then some skill and talent; obviously big hitters, and I think you saw that today. We’ve had these types of games where we’ve had over 15 hits, and tonight it was kind of up and down the lineup too, which was good.”
After going down in order in the top of the first, Beverly came to the plate in the second inning ready to mash.
Cleanup hitter Nate Pasquarello started things off with an absolute bomb over the fence in center field for the game’s first run. Liam Brown then doubled to left, Austin Fluckiger drew a walk, and Logan Fialho connected for an RBI single that wound up scoring both runners after an error.
A few batters later, Cam Barber crushed a 3-run homer of his own that plated both Jackson Merritt (walk) and Drew Michaud. Fialho had previously scored after Michaud sent him home with a hard hit ball in the infield.
Just like that, it was 7-0.
“We played Gloucester the other night, and after the second inning it was 2-0 and the kids were kind of moping a little bit and lost their energy,” explained Merritt. “We made sure that they were ready this time. To be able to bounce back like that after going down quick in the first inning was great.”
Merritt says both f his home run hitters, Barber and Pasquarello, took on different spots in the batting order Thursday night. Pasquarello had previously served as the No. 3 hitter with Barber in the cleanup slot, but they switched spots against Manchester Essex and didn’t miss a beat.
“It worked in our favor,” said Merritt. “To have them both go long ... they just hit the ball so hard.”
With Beverly nursing a comfortable lead, Fialho made sure it stayed that way. He went 4-plus innings on the mound before reaching the 85-pitch max, striking out seven batters and allowing no runs. He fanned the final two batters he faced in the fourth before paving the way for Drew Michaud.
“He’s an excellent pitcher and it showed tonight,” Merritt said of Fialho.
Michaud was equally as effective, shutting the door on Manchester Essex while allowing just one run late (courtesy of an RBI single from Nick Glass).
“Drew hasn’t pitched in a while and came in in relief and threw really well,” said Merritt. “For him not pitching in probably two weeks, to come in and just throw strikes and get us out of those late innings was awesome.”
Beverly tacked on another run in the fourth frame on a sacrifice fly to center by Michaud that scored Deacon Parsons (walk). The red-hot bats continued in the fifth as Beverly plated five more runs: Pasquarello (walk) scored on an error after a single up the middle from Henry Sahovey; Liam Brown then knocked him in with a single; Jackson Merritt added a 2-RBI single to center and Michaud added one more RBI double for good measure to round out the scoring.
Manchester Essex managed to get multiple runners on base on more than one occasion, but was never able to capitalize. They were caught stealing at third base to end the third inning and got thrown at the plate in another frame.
