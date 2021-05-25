PEABODY — With under 10 seconds to play in the third quarter Tuesday, the Peabody High girls lacrosse team strung together a momentum-swinging play to increase its lead to three heading down the stretch run.
This wasn't your typical scoring possession, or even a common transition ride that leads to a goal. Instead, goalie Olivia Lavalle made a save and proceeded to launch a perfect pass down field to a streaking Tanners' teammate, Hailey Baker. The ball hopped once off the turf past the 50-yard line and Baker scooped it up cleanly and sprinted her way to the net. Thanks to an incredible display of speed and a strong finish, Baker was able to find the back of the net as her teammates and coaches roared in excitement on the sidelines.
"Monster goal," said Peabody head coach Dennis Desroches.
Indeed it was.
Not only did the monumental marker help the Tanners increase their lead in a back and forth affair, but it capped off a tremendous third quarter that helped them hang on down the stretch for a 9-7 triumph over Swampscott.
It was a huge win for Peabody (5-3) for a couple of reasons: it avenged an early season one-goal road loss to the Big Blue and their unbeaten season, and it got the Tanners back in the win column after a dissatisfying setback to Marblehead Saturday night.
"We were upset with our performance at Marblehead, so we wanted to come back and have a good couple of practices and prepare for Swampscott," said Desroches. "The kids came ready and were awesome today.
"It's a massive win because we were in that one-goal game with them earlier, and a couple of the other big games we've had we kept it close early and kind of let it slip away," he added. "We didn't want that to happen tonight, and for us to come up with some loose balls and some key defensive stands ... it's just a huge win for us."
Prior to the third quarter frenzy that saw the Tanners outscore Swampscott 5-1, the two teams battled defensively in a low scoring affair early.
Swampscott's Broghan Laundry struck first in the opening frame off an assist from Harper Clopton, while Peabody's Amber Kiricoples tied it at one on a free position shot. In the second quarter, Hailee Lomasney scored her first of two goals to put the hosts back in front. Scarlett Ciciotti knotted it back up off an assist from Elizabeth Green before Lomasney ripped another one home to make it 3-2. Harper Clopton and Reese Robertson then scored back-to-back goals to give Swampscott a 4-3 lead at the break.
It was all Tanners from there, however, as Baker (3 goals times), Sophie Izzo and Siobhan Smith all scored in the decisive third quarter.
"It's always like that with them," Swampscott head coach Jillian Robinson said of her team's recent battles with Peabody. "They have a team that wants it and once they jumped the lead on us coming out in the second half I knew their plan was going to be to settle their offense and kind of run the clock a little bit. We were out there pressuring the ball the best we could, but they had the stick skills and they were bouncing around us and finding the back of the net."
Defensively, Peabody's Lavalle (20 saves) made some incredible stops in net against a Big Blue offense that averages about 14 goals a game, while the defense around her more than did their job.
Kiricoples added an insurance goal in the fourth, and while Swampscott was able to score two more (Robertson had them both and finished with a game-high four goals), it was too little too late.
"One of the best things to learn from is a loss and coming back from mistakes and seeing what we really need to work on," said Robinson. "We saw today what we're good at and know what we need to work on, too. We know what we need to focus on in order to move forward; we have Winthrop on Thursday so we're going to recoup tomorrow, come up with a game plan and look to come back strong."
As for Peabody, they'll be riding high into another tough match against Danvers Thursday.