The final day of competition for the 2021 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in Marblehead was slated to provide some thrilling finishes, as the top boats in several classes found themselves separated by the slimmest of margins.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans for Sunday's finale with strong winds and sweeping squalls across the racecourse forcing competitors to head back to shore before things were able to get underway. According to reports, the treacherous weather at sea included 25-knot wind gusts, rain, low visibility and very unstable conditions overall.
Despite the final day cancellation, winners were still announced in each racing division based on points earned over the first three days of competition.
It was Bill Widnall's crew on the International One-Design Javelin that took home the highest honor, the Norman Cressy Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the most competitive fleet. Widnall and Co. were on top of the standings in the IOD's heading into Sunday, but were certainly not a lock to hold that position had the final race been able to be carried out. The crew had finished in first place three times and second place another time throughout their first seven races, with two more heats originally scheduled for Sunday.
Here's a look at the full results across all classes as competition came to an abrupt conclusion on the gloomy Sunday afternoon.
BRIMBLES LINE Racing
Laser Division
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. 209634 Bill Rothwell
2. Criezis Andrew Criezis
3. N/A John Tagliamonte
HALFWAY ROCK LINE Racing
Rhodes 19
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. Mohotta Mobetta Kim Pandapas
2. Dinner Out Joe/Elise Fava/Nash
3. Rip Cord Adam Roberts
Town Class
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. Lille Venn Berit Solstad
2. Rogue Adam Cook
3. Believe it or Knot Chris Howes
OUTSIDE LINE Racing
IOD
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. Javelin Bill Widnall *(OVERALL WINNER AND KEEPER OF NORMAN CRESSY TROPHY)*
2. Tango Rachel/Ian Morrison
3. Spirit Peter Stahle
Etchells
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. Natasha Ted Hardenbergh
2. Magic Dragon Michael Jobin
3. Vertigo 2 Chris Lanza
J/105
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. Merlin Charlie Garrard
2. Brouhaha Ric Dexter
3. Knotless Ken Bowden
TINKERS LINE Racing
J/70
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. TEN Jud Smith
2. Bad Hombres (Corinthian) Jim Raisides/Charlie Pendleton
3. Rascal (Corinthian) Henry Brauer
Viper 640
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. Team Z Marek Zaleski
2. Strategerv XI Cam Farrah
3. Vellamo Colin Santangelo
RS 21
Place, Yacht Name Skipper
1. Mommas Boys Kyle Easton
2. Hampton Yacht Club Parker Moore
3. Home Carleton Arden Carleton
— Nick Giannino