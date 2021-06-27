PEABODY — Their magical season came to an abrupt end for the Peabody High softball team Saturday in the Division 1 North final.
Seventeenth seeded Billerica came to Kiley Field and, behind relief pitcher Analise Grady, pulled off a huge 3-1 upset over the previously unbeaten Tanners.
Grady took over for starter Jordan Murch in the second inning with the Tanners on top, 1-0. Penny Spack was on second base with one out after singling. The ball get past the left fielder allowing Logan Lomasney (who had walked) to race home with the first run of the game.
But Grady put out the fire by getting the next two batters on a strikeout and a ground ball to second, and went on to completely shut down the potent Peabody attack. She did not allow a hit while walking two and striking out eight, relying mainly on a good changeup to keep hitters off balance.
"We hadn't seen a pitcher with a changeup like that all season," said Peabody (17-1) coach Tawny Palmieri. Her squad had eliminated three Merrimack Valley Conference teams — Haverhill, Methuen, and Andover — before falling short against the fourth.
"(Grady) was unbelievable, very hard to hit," Palmieri added. "We've been able to get big hits all year, but she came in and took the wind out of our sails."
Billerica coach Patty Higgins said the plan all season has been to start Murch, then go to Grady for a different look. The Tanners had hit Murch early on Saturday, though, with even the outs being loud.
In the first inning. Abby Bettencourt was stranded on third base after doubling and advancing on Emma Bloom's long fly out, Avery Grieco blasted a screaming line drive that third baseman Kelsey Yutkins stabbed with her bare hand to avoid being hit in the face and saved a run before Isabel Bettencourt hit a long fly to right field that was caught to end the threat.
"I took Murch out earlier than planned because her shoulder was bothering her," said Higgins. "Peabody is a phenomenal team with great pitchers and big hitters. We were able to shut them down early with a runner on third. They did go up 1-0, but 2-zip is a lot harder to deal with, and we kept that from happening."
Peabody also made an early pitching change, taking out Grieco and switching to Abby Bettencourt in the second inning after Katelyn Sibert singled with one out and a bunt by Kelsey Yutkins was thrown away, allowing Sibert to scamper over to third.
After walking the first batter she faced, Bettencourt settled down to get out of the jam. She fielded a bunt and fired home to her sister, catcher Isabel Bettencourt, to get the out at the plate, then struck out the next hitter.
The Indians' bats were quiet until the fifth inning when they went ahead, 2-1. Kailey Roche led off with a bloop single, stole second, and advanced on a sacrifice bunt. Zaria Saint Pierre reached on a ground ball with Peabody concentrating on keeping Roche at third, but she slid home under the tag on Samantha Gaona's bunt to tie it up. Courtesy runner Molly Stanton then came around on a bloop single to shallow right to give the visitors the lead.
That courtesy runner led to a long dispute in the top of the seventh when Saint Pierre hit a home run that just made it over the left field fence for an insurance run. Peabody coaches argued she had not re-entered the contest and should be called out, but after conferring with umpires and going to the rulebook it was determined only a warning is issued in that situation.
" Years ago when I was playing if you didn't re-enter, you were out," said Palmieri, who was a star on the 2006 Peabody High team, the last softball squad at the school to reach the North final.
Billerica made the most of just four hits, one of those coming off of Grieco, while Bettencourt struck out seven.
Spack worked a walk with one down in the seventh, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Grady set the next two down in order to end it.
