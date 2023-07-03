Aidan Binder had a big day at the plate, mashing four hits to lead his Hamilton-Wenham Babe Ruth 14's team to a recent 12-2 victory over Hamilton-Wenham 14/15 Navy recently. He finished with three singles and a two-run double.
Ollie Blatz had a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game. Three runs in the third inning helped the 14's take the lead for good, with a fielder's choice by Will Kirkman bringing home one run and Binder scoring two more with his double. Five more runs crossed the plate in the fifth thanks in large part to an Andrew Wilbur walk and RBI hits from Binder and Kyle Russo (on a double). Joe Flynn contributed three stolen bases for his squad, which had 12 altogether.
Russo also picked up the win on the mound, allowing six hits and two runs in six innings of work with no walks and seven strikeouts. Matt Coughlin pitched the final inning in relief to nail down the win.
Tommy Ayers had an RBI groundout for HW Navy while Charlie Lussier (3 hits) and Henry Van Faasen (2 hits) were both hitting stars as well.