There weren't necessarily any awe inspiring tee shots or Phil Mickelson-esque hole outs from the bunker in Tuesday's opening round of the 46th North Shore Amateur. There weren't any hole in ones or approach shot eagles, either.
There was, however, some terrific golf being played. And it's only right that the shot of the day belonged to Round 1 leader John Birmingham.
Teeing off on the 503-yard par 5 11th hole, Birmingham hit a solid drive before sticking his second shot on the green at the bottom of the downhill hole. Due to wet, unplayable conditions on the actual green, Birmingham instead found himself putting for eagle on a temporary green, which which was placed slightly in front of the normal green. His shot on the fairway-like surface lipped out, but he was able to tap in for birdie and climb right back to even par on the day.
Considering the difficult putting circumstances and overall lengthiness of the hole, a birdie was almost as impressive as an eagle on this day.
— Nick Giannino
