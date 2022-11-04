PEABODY — When the Jedi master Yoda declared "Size matters not", he wasn't talking about the game of football.
A bigger, aggressive and fundamentally sound Bishop Feehan football team came to Coley Lee Field Friday night for a Division 2 playoff game and bullied previously unbeaten Peabody. The Shamrocks dominated the line of scrimmage and scored on their first seven possessions to walk away with a 49-28 victory over the No. 3 seeded Tanners.
Senior running back Nick Yanchuk did the bulk of the damage with 314 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Bishop Feehan (6-3) proved that the back didn't matter as much as the offensive line when Dante Bruschi (son of Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who is part of Feehan's coaching staff) ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns of his own in the second half.
When it was all totaled up, Feehan (which faces No. 6 Reading in the state quarterfinals next week) had 436 total yards, with 413 rushing and just one pass completion. They ran it 47 times without being whistled for an offensive penalty; 290-pound tackle Eddie Cinelli had his man on the ground just about every snap and frequently blocked more than one Tanner. Case Mankins (son of another ex-Patriot great, Logan Mankins) and 280-pounder Sean Finucane were just as dominant.
"We were outweighed by 100 pounds a man. Even the running backs were bigger than our guys," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt, whose club used stunts with a quick, undersized defensive line to flummox opposing lines during its unbeaten regular season.
Bishop Feehan, however, handled the action and quickness of Peabody's front rather easily.
"We took two scout running backs and made them slant on the defensive line all week," said Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell. "On Monday our center was ready to throw his helmet, frustrated. By Wednesday we kind of had it figured it out, and on game day we were ready."
Yanchuk opened the game with a 38 yard touchdown run on the first possession. Peabody (8-1) answered when quarterback Shea Lynch's first pass completion went 38 yards to Eli Batista for a touchdown to tie it, 7-7.
On the next drive, Feehan stalled out and appeared ready to try a field goal facing 4th and 7. A flag came out for a false start to make it 4th and 12, but after some deliberation the officials were convinced the Tanners induced the movement and re-spotted the ball for 4th and 2.
"At that point, I felt a field goal would've been equal to a stop for us," said Bettencourt, "but that bizarre rule changed the call."
With a shorter distance to gain, Feehan went for it and converted. One play later Yanchuk gave his team a 14-7 lead that it never relinquished.
"We rolled the dice a little bit there by going for it," Pinabell admitted. "I kept telling my guys that we have to continue to score because (Peabody) is going to score."
The Tanners were forced to punt, however, and Feehan went on a 95-yard scoring march capped by — who else? — Yanchuk from 35 yards away.
That 21-7 deficit was Peabody's largest of the season and they responded with a 14-play, 80 yard drive capped by Alan Paulino's 4-yard TD run to make it 21-14 at the break.
Coming out of halftime, Peabody had the football with a chance to tie, but Mankins knocked down a second down pass, then corralled Lynch short of the sticks on third down to force a punt. Two snaps later Yanchuk (who had 173 rushing yards at halftime) broke free for a 74-yard TD to put the Tanners behind the 8-ball at 28-14.
Peabody was sunk when the ensuing squib kickoff hit a Tanner up-back and was recovered by the Shamrocks. Four plays later Bruschi had the first of his three scores, and there were too many points for Peabody to chase down 35-14.
Lynch, who's led one of the highest scoring offenses in Tanner history, did what he could to get his team off the mat. The senior threw for 221 yards and had two second half TD passes to Paulino (28 and 55 yards) but with Feehan continuing to grind out yards on the ground the gap never closed.
"Shea Lynch is something else, man" Pinabell said. "Some college better grab that kid ... because he is really so good."
Junior Eli Batista had a tremendous game for Peabody with six catches for 97 yards. At 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, he got open among the trees in Feehan's secondary and was even more impressive on defense, where he took on blocking back Bruschi (215 pounds) and Yanchuk (210) frequently.
"For a kid that small to come up and take on 44 (Bruschi) ... wow," Bettencourt said. "Eli will never accept the idea that his size can stop him, and that's why he's as good as he is."
Yards from scrimmage favored Feehan 436-319 for the game. It was 209-178 in Feehan's favor at halftime and 227-141 after the break. The extra possession due to the fumbled kickoff and two untimely Peabody punts kept the Tanners from keeping pace.
"If we were going to win, it was going to be 49-48, 42-41. And that's not a surprise. Whether it was Feehan, Milford, King Phillip, Catholic Memorial ... we knew we'd be physically outmatched at some point in this tournament and we'd have to score every time we had the ball," Bettencourt said.
Failing to win a playoff game for the first time since 2016 stung the Tanners, who'd put together the program's first 8-0 start in 22 years and had hoped to make even more history. Their carryover 14-game winning streak was snapped, emphatically, and they were left wondering how a Feehan team that executed so flawlessly lost its first three games of the season and trailed Bishop Fenwick 7-0 in the fourth quarter before rallying.
"I've got to compliment coach (Dave) Woods and coach (Dave) Dugan over at Fenwick. They shut this team down for three quarters? How?," Bettencourt said. "We watched the film and we tried to do what they did. We didn't have the success they had. We never got a stop three plays in a row."
Bishop Feehan's 49 points were almost as many as Peabody allowed the entire regular season (62) and tied for the second most Peabody has ever allowed on its home field.
Bishop Feehan 49, Peabody 28
Division 2 Round of 16
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Bishop Feehan (6-3);7;14;14;14;49
Peabody (8-1);7;7;7;7;28
Scoring summary
BF- Nick Yanchuk 40 run (Brett McCaffery kick)
P- Eli Batista 38 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
BF- Yanchuk 4 run (McCaffery kick)
BF- Yanchuk 35 run (McCaffery kick)
P- Alan Paulino 4 run (Scalese kick)
BF - Yanchuk 74 run (McCaffery kick)
BF- Dante Bruschi 2 run (McCaffery kick)
P- Paulino 28 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
BF- Bruschi 4 run (McCaffery kick)
BF- Bruschi 2 run (McCaffery kick)
P- Paulino 55 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Feehan — Nick Yanchuk 23-314, Dante Bruschi 17-115, Nick Iovieno 1-2, Connor McHale 1-(-1), David Quinn 3-(-2), Brett McCaffery 2-(-15) ; Peabody — Will Pinto 10-51, Shea Lynch 9-45, Alex Silva 1-1, Alan Paulino 3-1.
PASSING: Bishop Feehan — Ioveino 1-2-23-0-0 ; Peabody — Lynch 12-25-221-3-1
RECEIVING: Bishop Feehan — Danny Fasy 1-14 ; Peabody — Paulino 4-101, Eli Batista 6-97, Colin Ridley 2-23.