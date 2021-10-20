PEABODY — Over and over again, keepers Claudia Keith of Bishop Fenwick and Sam MacCormack of Austin Prep instructed their teams to be "first to."
Two of the state's elite girls soccer goalkeepers meant being the first team to touch a 50/50 ball, but in this Catholic Central League rivalry they might as well have been begging their teams to be the first to score.
Neither side did Wednesday night under the lights at Donaldson Field. Another 0-0 decision between the Crusaders and Cougars marked the fourth straight scoreless draw between netminders Keith and MacCormack, who grew up just a few miles apart in Danvers.
"They're both Danvers girls and they're both phenomenal keeps," said Fenwick head coach Steve Flaherty. "It's tough getting anything by either one of them, as we've seen. I love this rivalry."
The Cougars, now 12-1-2, and unbeaten Crusaders (7-0-6) could meet in next week's Catholic Central League Cup playoffs. They're also both among the top 10 seeds in the Division 3 statewide playoffs, so with potentially two more games on tap at some point someone has to score.
Austin Prep admittedly had the better of those chances Wednesday. Keith made nine saves for her 11th shutout of the year, the most dramatic of which was a point-blank stop on AP captain Catherine Gallagher early in the second half.
There were stretches of play in the second half when Austin won the loose balls and put a lot of pressure on the Fenwick defense. Senior captain Amy Hatfield prevented a goal by winning a header inside the box and senior McKenna Gilligan did a great job clearing the middle.
Though the Crusaders lost senior Katie Dunn to an injury, juniors Sam Sharp and Ava Bellacini stepped in at outside back and more than held their own. Middy Keira Morgan, a sophomore, also peeled back to deny a few chances in a physical game that had plenty of contact and playoff intensity.
"The girls left it all on the field, and as a coach that's all you can ask for," Flaherty said. "Austin came with a lot of intensity, they came out on fire. And to the girls' credit, they matched it."
Fenwick wasn't without its scoring chances, earning four corner kicks in the final five minutes thanks to long counter runs by speedy Ally Mitchell. The Crusaders had back-to-back corners from each side of the field with about two minutes to play, but couldn't get a shot on net. They earned another a minute later, with MacCormack making a diving save at the near post on a rebound try that popped free for Ella Morgan.
Ella Demakes and Bella DelVecchio also gave Fenwick good minutes up top and in the midfield, respectively.