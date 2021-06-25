GLOUCESTER -- It's not how you start, it's how you finish.
Those were the words of Bishop Fenwick head baseball coach Russ Steeves following Friday's night's Division 3 North semifinal at Gloucester. The 18th-seeded Crusaders started off the season slow, especially at the plate as they were hitting under .200 as a team as the regular season was winding down.
In the state tournament, though, Fenwick has been on a tear, as was the case in Friday's 11-0 shellacking of the sixth-seeded Fishermen at Nate Ross Field. The game was halted via mercy rule after five innings.
With the win, Bishop Fenwick improves to 11-11 and has now scored 42 runs in four state tournament wins. The 18th seeded Crusaders now advance to Monday's Division 3 North Final at No. 4 Stoneham, which beat North Reading in its own semifinal game on Friday.
"It's really been incredible what these guys have done," Steeves said. "This was an 8-11 team, and it took a while for us to come together. When the seniors lead, things change and the seniors have been leading us right now.
"The team has put it together at the right time and I think as an 18 seed we've been overlooked a little since the start and we've embraced that underdog mentality."
For Gloucester, the loss finishes up the season with a record of 12-5. The fourth seeded Fishermen made a second straight trip to the sectional semifinals and third trip in the last four seasons to go along with a second straight NEC North championship.
Head coach Rory Gentile was quick to credit his team for the season as a whole despite a tough result on Friday.
"We ran into a team that was on today, and on the other hand we didn't play our best," Gentile said. "But that loss doesn't make the season. This is a younger team that missed a season, only has two seniors and started out 1-2. To go out and win as many games as we did is a big accomplishment and a credit to the players for adjusting to varsity baseball. We were a year ahead of schedule and are looking forward to a great year next year."
It was a close contest through four innings as Fenwick led, 2-0, on a pair of unearned runs in the first inning. The Crusaders, however, exploded for nine runs on six hits and four walks in the decisive top of the fifth.
Scott Emerson and Chris Faraca started off the inning with back-to-back doubles to the fence in left, with the latter driving in the former for a 3-0 Crusaders lead. That started a trend of nine straight batters reaching in the frame.
Mike Faragi followed with a walk and Dan Reddick singled to load the bases. Tucker Destino, a Gloucester resident, then came up and drew a bases loaded walk to bring in another Fenwick run. Brandon Bloom and Gianni Mercurio then walked to plate two more runs, and Christian Loescher followed with a bloop single just inside the right field line and the rout was on as Fenwick extended its edge to 8-0.
The Crusaders would add three more in the frame on an Emerson RBI groundout and a two RBI double from Faragi to cap the scoring at 11-0.
In addition to a strong day at the plate, sophomore right hander Anthony Marino was dominant on the mound. Marino allowed a leadoff single to Jack Costanzo and did not allow another hit the rest of the way, striking out 10 in the win. Marino did most of his damage with a dominant fastball, which he located all over the strike zone, and a breaking ball that he mixed in at opportune times.
"He was incredible today," Steeves said. "He was really locating his fastball and his breaking ball. We're happy to have him out there in that spot and he delivered."
Fenwick opened up the scoring right away, scoring just two batters in. Gloucester left fielder Brett Moore actually took a hit away from Emerson with a diving catch on a hard hit, sinking line drive to left. But it still ended up being a sacrifice fly as Alex Gonzalez came in to score after leading off the frame by reaching on a throwing error. Destino later drove in Faragi (single) with a two-out single to right to make it 2-0.
The Fishermen had a few chances to score as they stranded a runner in scoring position in each of the first four innings.
"We gave them two runs early then we hung around for a little bit," Gentile said. "If we can get one of those runners in, it could have been a different game. But (Marino) made some big pitches to get out of the innings then it really snowballed on us in the fifth. Good teams take advantage of their opportunities like Fenwick did tonight."
Every player in the Bishop Fenwick starting lineup reached base and scored a run with seven different players getting hits. Faragi, Reddick and Loescher had two hits each while Emerson, Faragi, Destino and Loescher drove in two runs.