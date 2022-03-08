PEABODY — Rebounding was the difference in Tuesday’s Division 3 second round girls basketball playoff game at Bishop Fenwick. The taller Crusaders used their height advantage to dominate the boards at both ends in a 69-51 victory over a tenacious Hudson squad.
Fenwick never trailed, shooting out to a 7-0 lead and keeping the visitors at bay throughout. Olivia Found set the tone with a steal and fed teammate Nasha Arnold inside for a bucket. Maria Orfanos followed with a three-pointer and Ella Andrews hit a layup. The sixth seeded Crusaders (18-6) were off and running, using a full court man-to-man press to disrupt the Hawks.
“This is a hard gym to play in, even for the home team,” said Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. “It usually takes the opposing team a while to get used to the small size. We came out with a lot of energy, and getting on top early was so important.
“Dominating the boards is an advantage we have most nights, and our forwards are not just tall but aggressive,” he added. “Ella (Andrews) and Cecilia (Kay) are only sophomores, but they’re two of the most vocal players out there. Maria (Orfanos) has been getting better and better. She has worked so hard to be more in control.”
Despite still recovering from a fracture in her foot, Found had a strong all around performance with a game-high 22 points, four steals and four assists. Kay had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Orfanos chipped in with 13 points and three steals. Senior captain Arnold grabbed 11 rebounds and had 11 points as well.
I was nervous in our first tournament game, but felt confident out there tonight,” said Andrews, who scored six points. “We came out with so much energy and took control right from the start.”
The home team was able to maintain a lead even when Hudson fought back. The visitors trailed by 10 after the first quarter and, despite having a 14-13 scoring edge in the next eight minutes, were still were down 31-22 at halftime.
“We were playing a strong man-to-man game, but Hudson started getting comfortable with it and we had to change,” said DeBaggis. “In the second quarter we were going for steals and when we missed they were getting too many open looks, too many easy hoops in both the second and third quarters. That’s one thing we’ll have to do going forward: play better man defense.”
The Hawks made a couple of runs in the third quarter to cut Fenwick’s lead to seven points after Maddie Kiley hit a shot from top of the key. Kiley led her team with 18 points, and Audrey Lenox was also in double figures with 13. The two combined for 13 of their team’s 16 points in the third quarter, but every time Hudson threatened Fenwick was able to answer at the other end.
It was the ability to take three or four shots by owning the glass that prevented Hudson from making up lost ground.
“We changed up our defense in the fourth quarter and went with simple stuff,” said DeBaggis.
The Crusaders now move on to the Division 3 quarterfinals against third seeded Norwell (21-3) on the road Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“We know it’s going to be a tough game, and we’ll have to play better man defense to win,” the coach said. “A game like this one is going to help prepare us because we had to keep fighting and playing hard all the way.”
Bishop Fenwick 69, Hudson 51
Division 3 playoffs second round at Bishop Fenwick HS, Peabody
Hudson: O’Malley 0-0-0, Kiley 7-0-18, Lenox 5-2-13, Puim 1-1-3, C. Bruce 0-0-0, Giorgio 1-0-2, Rice 0-0-0, Bethea 0-0-0, K. Bruce 1-3-5, Collette 4-0-8, Stefanski 1-0-2. Totals 20-6-51.
Bishop Fenwick: Orfanos 6-1-13, Found 8-3-22, Keenan 0-0-0, Burke 0-0-0, Bellacini 0-0-0, McPhail 0-0-0, Lendall 0-0-0, Kay 6-5-17, Andrews 3-0-6, Arnold 4-3-11. Totals 27-12-69.
Halftime: Bishop Fenwick, 31-22.
Three-pointers: H, Kiley 4, Lenox; BF, Found 2, Orfanos.
Records: BF, 18-6; H, 16-6.