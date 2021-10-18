PEABODY — An all-star cast of six individuals along with the 1980 girls cross country team were inducted into the Bishop Fenwick Hall of Fame at the school’s Crusader Square Saturday night.
The inductees featured a multitude of sports and ranged from the Class of 1972’s Steve Czarnecki to 2016 graduate Colleen Corcoran.
Both Corcoran and fellow Beverly native Amy Pelletier (Class of 2011) achieved great success in their basketball careers at Fenwick and in college. They were each presented Saturday night by the Crusaders’ girls basketball coach, Adam DeBaggis.
Pelletier is one of only four Crusader women to score 1,000 or more points in her career, finishing with 1,219 points and 344 assists). A former Salem News Player of the Year, three-time Catholic Central League all-star, and two-time team captain, she led her team to the Division 3 North final in her sophomore and junior years.
Pelletier and Corcoran said they wished they could have played together. “We’ve texted, and she’s an unbelievable natural athlete. It’s unfortunate I didn’t get to play with her; she’s a much better athlete than I am,” Pelletier said.
“This night feels surreal; I’m so humbled to be here. Ten years go by and you don’t think about it, but then Adam called to give me the news. I’m going in with such an outstanding group of athletes. The girls I played with were comedians; we had so much fun together. They helped take the pressure off me and taught me how to be more relaxed when I got to college.”
Pelletier received a scholarship to Stonehill College, where she captained the Sky Hawks and led them to the Sweet 16. Once again she joined the Thousand Point Club with 1,217 points and broke the school record for most three-pointers (267). A finance major, she worked in New York for five years before returning home; she’s now in Salem working for the same company as a senior vice president at Silicon Valley Bank. Her brother Eric, who was in attendance Saturday, is also in the Fenwick Hall of Fame as a member of the 2004 champion baseball team.
Corcoran is a graduate assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Albany. When she got the call from her old high school coach, she figured he had a player interested in the college.
“When he told me I was going into the Hall of Fame, I was overcome with emotion,” said Corcoran, a two-year captain who led the Crusaders to the Division 3 state championship as a senior. “I’m both honored and humbled to be given this award at a great school.”
Twice named Salem News Player of the Year, Corcoran scored 975 points and was a three-sport captain and CCL all-star in soccer, basketball and lacrosse. She received a scholarship to LeMoyne College where she once again served as captain for the Dolphins, leading them to the league playoffs all four years and to the NCAA tournament in 2019-20.
“My goal is to be a Division 1 college head coach or possibly in the WNBA or NBA,” she said. “Basketball has given me so much that I want to give back to the sport that made me who I am.”
Inductee Nick Bona of Peabody (Class of 2014) is the only three-time Crusader football captain and was a four-year starter. The CCL Most Valuable Player, Salem News Player of the Year and All-State as a senior, he had 219 tackles that season 499 for his career, setting school records in both. As a quarterback, he led his team to an unbeaten season and the 2013 Super Bowl championship before going to play at Stonehill on scholarship.
Once again he was a tackling machine, with 132 unassisted in his senior year and 234 career. The team captain was named All-Northeast-10 second team for defense. Bona majored in criminology and is a corrections officer for the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. He will attend the police academy next month before joining the Lynn Police force.
“Honestly, I thought this might happen at some point, but it’s much sooner than I ever thought,” he said. “I’ve been back here at Fenwick helping out my old coach Dave (Woods) with the football team for the last three years. I want to give back and pass on knowledge and wisdom to the kids, because sports have given me so much.”
A two-sport star in hockey and golf, Chris Garofalo (Class of 2004) grew up in Peabody. He was a two-time hockey captain and four-year player, among the top scorers in the state as a senior and league MVP.
An Endicott College graduate, he played hockey and majored in finance. He received a masters degree from SNHU and continues to enjoy golf with a 5-handicap. His wife Jen (Linehan) is a also a Fenwick grad, and they have three children and now live in Beverly. He was a volunteer assistant hockey coach for the Crusaders for two years.
“This came as a complete surprise to me because I never considered myself to be a special athlete,” said Garofalo, whose two sons recently started playing in Beverly Youth Hockey. “But Bill Linehan put me up for it, and I’m delighted to be in this class”.
Posthumously inducted, Cara Linehan Buckwell (Class of 2001) was a two-year swim captain who went to Division 1 University of Maryland on scholarship. The breaststroke and individual medley were her favorite events. She returned to her alma mater to coach swimming for 10 years, and the team was undefeated during her final three. She was responsible for building the program up.
She ran the Boston Marathon to raise money for liver research in honor of her sister Laura. Buckwell tragically passed away in 2017 from lung cancer, leaving her husband and infant daughter. Former swimmers were on hand to honor their coach Saturday night.
Steve Czarnecki was a well-respected cross country and track coach for Fenwick who coached a combined 106 track seasons. He finished with an amazing winning percentage of 82 percent, including a state divisional championship for the 2017-18 girls cross country,, a seventh place finish at Nationals as New England qualifier in 2017, and had 12 athletes qualify for Nationals. He has been selected Salem News Coach of the Year for boys track and girls cross country.
Czarnecki also coached track at Salem State for 12 years where he led the Vikings to 10 NCAA D-3 Nationals and is in the university’s Hall of Fame. A Salem resident, he has been a teacher/administrator at Fenwick for 43 years.
The 1980 girls cross country team with graduates in 1981-84, won the all-state championship for the first time in Fenwick history, going undefeated, capping an incredible season with wins over top teams in six or seven states and finishing with the D-3 Eastern Massachusetts title.
