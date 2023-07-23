Bishop Fenwick High School hopes that the unprecedented state tournament ban handed down by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association could be altered or rescinded, school officials said over the weekend.
In a statement released late Friday, the MIAA announced its Board of Directors had unanimously voted to bar all of the Peabody parochial school's athletic teams from state tournament play for the 2023-24 school year.
The MIAA found that Fenwick had violated Rule 87, which governs student-athlete eligibility waivers. A student-athlete might be ineligible to play under various state rules such as transferring schools or playing more than four calendar years from the date they enter ninth grade. They must then obtain a waiver from the MIAA.
Specifically, the MIAA found the school violated Rule 87.6 which outlines accountability in the waiver process. The board determined that, "Bishop Fenwick's failure to comply with the MIAA's rules, and its pattern of conduct was sufficiently serious, egregious and repeated to warrant imposition of (discipline)."
The school, however, disputes that finding.
In a letter to Fenwick's school community sent out Friday night, Board of Trustees chair Neil Harrington said the decision followed an evaluation of a request for a fifth-year participation waiver for one student-athlete during the 2022-23 school year.
"Because of three honest and acknowledged errors in the 5th year waiver application for one player in one sport for one season the MIAA is punishing all student-athletes of Bishop Fenwick," Harrington wrote.
Waiver forms are filled out and signed off on by school administrators. An approved waiver can be withdraw at anytime if new information comes to light or the original waiver is found to contain misinformation.
"I think the MIAA believes we were intentionally trying to deceive them to gain some competitive advantage," Fenwick President Tom Nunan said. "That's just not what we do. We've been totally transparent."
When misinformation is found on a waiver, the school's principal must conduct an investigation and report back to the MIAA. Fenwick administrators met with the state in November (2022) and March (2023) and the waiver for the student-athlete in question was denied.
"The student-athlete never touched the field," Harrington wrote. "Bishop Fenwick fully complied with the denial of the waiver application."
In May, the Board of Directors levied the unprecedented postseason ban. Fenwick retained legal counsel that's had ongoing dialogue with the MIAA's attorneys for the past several months. That dialogue will continue even after the ban was made public, something the school hopes is a sign that the punishment could be altered.
"We hope calmer, cooler heads will prevail. We hope our legal counsels can reach a different outcome," said Nunan. "I get that the MIAA wants accountability. There must be some way we can assure accountability, assure them we're following the handbook absolutely and completely, without punishing almost 500 students that had nothing to do with this."
No Fenwick team or student-athlete would be eligible for the state tournament in all three seasons of the upcoming school year at present, including individual sports such as track, wrestling or gymnastics. The school's regular season games will still count for their opponents in the state power rankings, but come tournament time they won't be allowed to compete for state championships.
"The kids are devastated," said Crusader baseball coach Matt Antonelli.
News of the ban was met with shock around the North Shore. In the past, student-athletes that don't get waivers have sat out, the state has suspended coaches or had teams that used ineligible players forfeit games. Never has an entire school's athletic program been punished as one.
"Why across the board?" Fenwick girls soccer coach Steve Flaherty said. "OK, if a team broke some rule, punish them. But why penalize every kid in the school that plays sports?"
Fenwick applied for four fifth year waivers last year with two approved and two denied. In its announcement that Fenwick violated Rule 87, the MIAA did not specify which, or how many, waivers contained misinformation or the extent of the incorrect claims.
Nunan said there were no accusations of illegal recruiting and that previous disputes with the MIAA were not a factor. In the spring of 2022, the baseball team forfeited several games after the MIAA ruled that Fenwick could not have middle school students from St. Mary's Danvers play on Crusader teams despite being a partner school governed by Fenwick.
"They didn't see it our way and we complied with all their rulings. Everybody needs to know that we respect the MIAA, we complied with all their decisions," Nunan said. "At no time did they say this was at stake, that you could lose eligibility for everyone for the entire year."
Though the punishment was levied in May, Fenwick did not inform its school community of the possibility of a postseason ban on the advice of their attorneys. They'd hoped to resolve the issue "without trying it in the court of public opinion," Nunan noted.
"More than anything I feel bad for the kids," Fenwick softball coach Brian Seabury said. "I never heard a thing about this until Friday night. We all feel blindsided."
The school hopes to avoid possible litigation in the matter, but wouldn't rule out the possibility.
"Please know that the Board and the school's leadership fully appreciate the profound gravity of this unjustified sanction," Harrington wrote. "We are evaluating all options to alter and/or reverse this decision."
The MIAA's next Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for August 8. Fenwick is holding a community meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium to address concerns, answer questions and "strategize how the Fenwick Family will confront - and overcome - this challenge."
"We're baffled by this decision. It punishes all levels and all seasons based on, essentially, one fifth year waiver's paperwork. That's completed by adults, the kids didn't have any control over it and shouldn't bear responsibility for it," said Nunan.