PEABODY — To say the Bishop Fenwick football team was ready to roll in their Division 5 playoff opener against Auburn High Friday night may be an understatement.
The Crusaders played a near perfect game, attacking with efficiency on offense and stopping the run with a purpose on the other side of the ball. They were whistled for just two penalties and didn't turn it over all evening, establishing themselves early and often en route to a 42-6 drubbing at Donaldson Stadium.
Junior quarterback Bryce Leaman shined under center, completing 11 of his 13 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in the big win.
"We were focused all week coming into it; it was just that mindset for the entire team," said Leaman. "It's definitely nice to have all (our) weapons back healthy, too. I mean, Costa (Beechin, a captain) is just unbelievable and Anthony (Nichols), he's an athlete for sure.
"(But) now we have to just focus on putting this game in the past because it's really a whole new season starting next week."
Fenwick, the No. 6 seed in the Division 5 playoffs, improved to 8-1. They will play in the quarterfinals at No. 3 seeded Maynard (7-2), which destroyed Bishop Stang on Friday, 41-13.
Those two 'weapons' Leaman referred two unquestionably made things easier for Fenwick all night. Yes, Leaman was on point with his reads and passes, but both Beechin and Nichols utilized their speed and athleticism to get out in the open field and make things happen.
Following a 3-and-out by Auburn to start the contest, Beechin hauled in a 6-yard pass from Leaman on a slant pattern in the middle of the end zone to put Fenwick on the board first. Auburn was then forced to punt after gaining a couple of first downs on their second series, and Leaman immediately hit Nichols with a screen pass that he took 65 yards up the sideline to paydirt.
Just like that, it was 14-0 Fenwick.
"I think the big thing was stopping their run and getting ahead by a couple of touchdowns," said veteran Fenwick head coach Dave Woods. "(After that) we forced them to do stuff that they really didn't want to do."
The hosts kept the ball rolling in the second, going 66 yards on eight plays to open the frame before Leaman found Nichols for an 8-yard score. The teams traded punts before Fenwick crossed the goal line again, this time on a 77-yard pick-6 for Beechin. He jumped the route with ease on a lofted pass, sprinted up the middle and followed a few good blocks before running by the Auburn defense and into the end zone.
Beechin would add a 5-yard rushing score in the third, and Nichols capped things off with a 42-yard scamper of his own to supplant the scoring. Auburn was finally able to get on the board late in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Nathan Cook.
"I think we took advantage of some of our speed; Anthony and Costa were great and Bryce does a great job spreading the ball around," said Woods. "It was really just Bryce taking advantage of what the defense gives us."
As good as the Fenwick offense was, their defense was equally as impressive. In stopping the run early — against a strong running team, mind you — the Crusaders forced Auburn to go to the air in an attempt to make up ground. But Fenwick's linebackers and defensive backs gave their opponent no space all night, forcing them into a number of tough decisions and minimal gains.
Junior captain Luke Connolly at free safety was particularly impressive in the win, as was Dylan Patterulli at Sam linebacker. Captain Aidan Breen was his usual dominant self defensively as well.
"The defense definitely came ready to play," said Woods. "Luke and Dylan played phenomenal; they did exactly what we coached up all week. They watched a lot of film and played about as perfect as you can play."
Not to be left out, Aidan Silva was a perfect 6-for-6 on his PAT tries.
For all intents and purposes, Fenwick simply played a near perfect game for four full quarters.
Bishop Fenwick 42, Auburn 6
Division 5 Round of 16
at Donaldson Stadium, Bishop Fenwick High School
Bishop Fenwick (8-1);14;14;14;0;42
Auburn (6-3);0;0;0;6;6
Scoring Summary
B-Costa Beechin 6 pass from Bryce Leaman (Aidan Silva kick)
B-Anthony Nichols 65 pass from Leaman (Silva kick)
B-Nichols 8 pass from Leaman (Silva kick)
B-Beechin 77 interception return (Silva kick)
B-Beechin 5 run (Silva kick)
B-Nichols 42 run (Silva kick)
A-Nathan Cook 3 run (rush fails)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Anthony Nichols 5-54, Troy Irizarry 6-30, Joe Morceau 1-6, Costa Beechin 1-5, Luke Connolly 1-(-2), Bryce Leaman 3-(-7); Auburn — Keating Oliver 14-51, Kevin Duong 13-20, Mason Voeng 2-15, Kaden Wood 3-14, Jayden Ortiz 2-13, Nathan Cook 3-11, Alec Cintron 1-2.
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 11-13-226-3-0; Auburn — Voeng 3-9-28-0-2.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Nichols 4-102, Beechin 3-53, Irizarry 2-35, Jacob Behn 1-19, Connolly 1-17; Auburn — Cintron 1-16, Grant Stannard 1-7, Malcolm Mason 1-5.