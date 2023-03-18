LOWELL — Holding a powerhouse like St. Mary's Lynn's girls basketball team to two points in a quarter, and outscoring them for a half, is a firm statement that Bishop Fenwick's girls gave it their all in Saturday's Division 3 state championship game.
Coming in as a huge underdog, the Crusaders came ever so close to shocking the Massachusetts hoop world with the upset of the season, but the Spartans pulled away late for a 45-41 win and their third straight state title at Tsongas Center.
St. Mary's coach Jeff Newhall (23-2) confirmed the Spartans have never scored just two points in one frame or anything close to it. They hadn't even been kept under 50 points all season until seeing rival Fenwick (17-8) for the third time this season (the first two being blowout St. Mary's wins).
Trailing 30-18 at halftime it appeared the Crusaders were on their way to another lopsided loss. But Fenwick came out with renewed desire in the third quarter led by with junior captain Cecilia Kay, the leading scorer in the game with 23 points (plus seven rebounds and two blocks). Kay took a pass from Tess Keenan and made a layup to close the gap to 10 points.
St. Mary's star senior guard Yirsy Queliz, who is from Ipswich, answered with a basket at the other end for the only two points her team could muster in the eight minute frame. Fenwick went on a 10-0 run led by Kay, Caitlin Boyle (11 points, 8 rebounds), Celia Neilson (4) points, and Kate McPhail (3 steals) to pull within two points, 32-30 heading into the final quarter.
"I think we'd been down by 15 earlier (30-15 late second quarter before Kay drained a 3-pointer), but came out on fire to start the second half," said Kay. "We had so much energy, and made the little plays we needed to get back in it. This team has been playing with so much energy all season, never giving up. We were flying around, and the zone defense worked well)."
Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis credited his team for their effort, hard work, and heart. Fenwick had trouble getting the ball to Kay in the paint in the first half and the team missed some easy layups. But they settled down, helped by the strong defense in the second half to give the Spartans all they could handle.
"Our defense was doing a good job, especially in the second half," said DeBaggis. "We mixed it up (defenses) before staying with the one that was working. Missed layups killed us, much like in the Norwell game (40-38 win in semifinal). If we had made a couple of those layups it would have been a tie game."
Although the only lead Fenwick had was in the opening minutes when Boyle put her team ahead, 2-0 with a layup, they managed to hang in there the whole way by outscoring St. Mary's, 23-15, in the last two quarters..
Niya Morgen (of Swampscott) made a layup followed by a triple to give the Spartans a 37-30 cushion to start the final frame, and Queliz followed with steal and basket. Kay answered with two layups in a row despite being closely guarded (often by two players) and it was a game once again.
After Kay drained her second 3-pointer to make it 41-39, freshman Jillian Roberts came off the bench to hit a huge shot, and Reese Matela (of Swampscott) added a jump shot to push the Spartan cushion back to 45-39.
Kay had to leave the game briefly after cramping up, but returned to make the final shot for her team. Queliz threw the ball high in the air with a second left, and always the competitor Kay grabbed it and got off a shot at the buzzer, but it wouldn't fall.
"Cecilia works so hard day in, day out," said DeBaggis. "Her heart is immense and she wanted to get right back out there. We got a surprise in the morning when Anna Fertonani said she was ready to play. She's been out with a foot injury and hadn't practiced in two weeks. I'm very proud of the team; they left it all on the court. I know I'm not an easy coach to play for because I demand a lot. These girls all gave everything with heart and effort."
Fertonani, who had been in a boot for the last few games, drained a long shot for Fenwick and played aggressive defense. The team is losing senior captains Erica Lendall and Ava Bellacini, but everyone else will be back.
"Fenwick gave us a little scare in the second half," Newhall said. "I knew they'd give us a good game because they're too proud not to, and he's (DeBaggis) too good a coach. They stayed in it and made a run. We have mutual respect for each other. I told my girls we were playing not to lose and not having fun. We've been working toward this championship since a year ago when we won it all on Friday night, and I told them on Saturday the next season would start now."
As the Spartan captains and coach accepted their latest Division 3 trophy "We Are The Champions" played loudly, and the girls went over to thank their fans. For the Crusaders there were tears, but they held their heads high knowing they made St. Mary's work very hard to earn this title, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the teams battle it out in the tourney again next year.
St. Mary's 45, Bishop Fenwick 41
Division 3 State Championship
at Tsongas Center, Lowell
Fenwick: Neilson 2-0-4, Keenan 0-0-0, Fertonani 1-0-3, Bellacini 0-0-0, Boyle 4-3-11, McPhail 0-0-0, Lendall 0-0-0, Kay 9-3-23 Totals: 16-6-41
St. Mary's: Queliz 8-0-18, Hyacinthe 0-0-0, Owumi 0-0-0, Morgen 3-0-8, Preira 4-0-9, Robersts 1-0-2, Matela 3-2-8 Totals: 19-2-45
Halftime: SM - 30-18
3-Pointers: BF - Kay (2), Fertonani; SM - Mrogen (2), Queliz,(2), Preira
Records: BF 17-8, SM 23-2