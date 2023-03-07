PEABODY — The Crusaders are moving on to the state quarterfinals after a 55-36 win over a tough Watertown team that gave the host Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team a scare in the first half.
Watertown was very quick and caused Fenwick to throw the ball away in the early going. Tenacious defense by both teams led to a scoreless game for nearly the first five minutes, and at halftime the home team clung to a 19-16 lead after the Raiders had pulled ahead late in the half.
Two foul shots by Kate McPhail and a layup by freshman Celia Neilson, who was one of three Crusaders in double figures, gave the hosts the lead for good as they punched their ticket to Friday's quarterfinal against Catholic Central League rival Archbishop Williams.
Cecilia Kay led all scorers with a double-double scoring 20 points and 10 rebounds while freshman Caitlin Boyle had 14 points and four blocks. Neilson chipped in with a dozen points, nine assists, six rebounds, and five thefts.
"Watertown came out looking to win, and they were tough to handle," said Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis. "We're very young with only Cecilia and Erica Lendall used to playing in a game like this in front of a big crowd with lots of noise. It took us a while to settle down and stop turning the ball over."
The game was decided in the third quarter when the Crusaders scored the first seven points to build up a 10 point cushion. They outscored the visitors, 22-6 in that frame and took a 19 point lead into the final quarter. Kay was on fire with 11 points, but this was a total team win with different players helping out. Fenwick moved the ball around effectively to find the open person, and was able to get it to Kay in the paint.
"The third quarter was when we started playing the way we can," said DeBaggis. "It was not so much what I said to them at halftime because every coach says the same thing, but because the girls knew they hadn't played that well. We had very good defense, but missed some easy layups and didn't protect the ball. This was a good test for us, and I'm very proud of the team. Even though they're young they were not rattled. That's because of the growth all season long."
The Raiders had only one player in double figures, junior forward Sarah Morrissey with 12 points. They made only one 3-pointer all game while Kay had two in a row, Neilson and Kate McPhail each had one.
The game was tied five times, all in the first half and the lead changed hands five times before the Crusaders went on a run. The biggest streak for Fenwick was 13 and largest lead 20.
DeBaggis is hopeful the next round will be at the band box on Margin Street, but will have to wait and see if the home gym is deemed to meet MIAA requirements for the quarterfinal round. Fenwick (16-7) defeated the Archies (who upset No. 6 Norton on Tuesday) twice during the regular season.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Watertown 36
Division 3 Round of 16
at Bishop Fenwick HS, Peabody
Watertown: Caterino 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-2, Garey 2-1-5, Dicker 2-0-4, Lawn 1-0-2, Andrade 1-0-2, King 0-0-0, Foley 0-0-0, Lambo 2-0-4, Morrissey 6-0-12, Sethoui 2-0-5 Totals: 17-1-36
Bishop Fenwick: Neilson 5-1-12, Keenan 0-2-2, Bellacini 0-0-0, Boyle 6-2-14, McPhail 2-2-7, Lendall 0-0-0, Kay 7-4-20 Totals: 20-11-55
Halftime score: BF, 19-16
Records: W, 11-10 ; BF, 16-7