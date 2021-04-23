PEABODY — There was a moment midway through the first quarter when it looked like Pentucket football might flip the script on Bishop Fenwick.
The unbeaten Crusaders, Super Bowl finalists a year ago and thoroughly dominant throughout the Fall 2 season, had taken a quick two-touchdown lead on the Sachems when suddenly quarterback Chase Dwight hit a wide open Andrew Melone for a 67-yard touchdown pass. Then on the ensuing kickoff Pentucket forced and recovered a fumble, and on the very next play Dwight had a wide open man downfield again but barely overthrew him.
But Bishop Fenwick's Angel Martinez wasn't about to let anyone threaten his squad's perfect season. The senior nabbed an interception on 4th and goal to end the threat, and from there the Crusaders were off to the races.
Bishop Fenwick wrapped up one of the greatest seasons in program history on Friday, routing Pentucket 41-7. They did so while dismantling their foes by a combined score of 240 to 29.
Martinez finished with two interceptions in the end zone on defense to go along with 118 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.
"Angel is one of the most explosive kids around," said Bishop Fenwick coach Dave Woods, whose team finished the year 6-0. "It's impossible not to love that kid. He's just an awesome, awesome kid, and I'm so happy for him, the game he had tonight and the season. I can't imagine what it's going to be like coming out on the field next year without Angel with us."
After Jake Connolly had a 23-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Chrys Wilson on Fenwick's first offensive possession, Martinez nabbed a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 barely seven minutes into the game. He would later add a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7 after Pentucket's surge, and he finished the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown for Fenwick's last touchdown of the game late in the third quarter.
While Pentucket couldn't find the end zone again after Melone's huge grab, the team's passing offense was as productive as it's been all season. Dwight wound up completing 21 of 34 passes for 208 yards on the game, with senior receiver Silas Bucco (9 catches, 82 yards) and Cam St. Louis (5 catches, 31 yards) repeatedly coming up big with clutch catches for first downs.
But defensively Pentucket just couldn't keep up with the explosive Bishop Fenwick offense. After Martinez gave the Crusaders a 21-7 lead, Tucker Destino rushed for the first of his two touchdowns on a 5-yard score to give Fenwick a 28-7 halftime lead. Destino (15 carries, 122 yards rushing) added another 2-yard touchdown midway through the third before Martinez wrapped things up with 0:16 in the quarter.
With the loss Pentucket finishes an extremely difficult Fall 2 season winless at 0-5, a year that saw the team fall two weeks behind due to a COVID-19 pause in the preseason. The team also wound up playing an extremely challenging schedule, with its five opponents boasting a combined record of 20-9 heading into Saturday's games.
Woods was complimentary of Pentucket after the game while also praising his own players for delivering as great a season as circumstances would have allowed.
"Obviously it was disappointing for these guys not to get back to Gillette, but I think they did exactly what we asked of them," he said. "They made the most of it and they played the best they could possibly play in the games they were handed on the schedule. They can only control so much, and what they could control, they were phenomenal.
"To go 6-0 and not really have a close game, it was very impressive," added Woods. "I'm very proud of them, they're phenomenal guys, the whole senior group is such a great group of guys."
Bishop Fenwick 41, Pentucket 7
Pentucket (0-5): 7 0 0 0 — 7
Bishop Fenwick (6-0): 14 14 13 0 — 41
BF — Jake Connolly 23 pass from Chrys Wilson (pass failed)
BF — Angel Martinez 34 pass from Wilson (Wilson run)
P — Andrew Melone 67 pass from Chase Dwight (Aidan Tierney kick)
BF — Martinez 10 run (Aidan Dwyer kick)
BF — Tucker Destino 5 run (Dwyer kick)
BF — Destino 2 run (Dwyer kick)
BF — Martinez 14 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket (16-39) — Johnny Igoe 3-20, Dylan O'Rourke 7-12, Chase Dwight 4-7, Frank Majewski 1-2, Will Sutton 1-(-2); Bishop Fenwick (28-222) — Tucker Destino 15-122, Chrys Wilson 4-49, Angel Martinez 4-41, Steven Woods 1-11, Troy Irizarry 1-2, Jake Connolly 1-2, Costa Beechin 1-0, Will Perillo 1-(-5)
PASSING: Pentucket — Chase Dwight 21-34-208-1-2; Bishop Fenwick — Chrys Wilson 11-15-154-2-0; Steven Woods 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Silas Bucco 9-82, Andrew Melone 1-67, Cam St. Louis 5-31, Frank Majewski 1-17, Dylan O'Rourke 2-9, Will Sutton 2-5, Brandon Lee 1-(-3); Bishop Fenwick — Angel Martinez 4-77, Jake Connolly 3-41, Matt Juneau 2-20, Patrick Jacobs 2-16.