And then there was one.
Well, realistically there’s always only been one — one girls volleyball team from the Salem News coverage area competing on the court this season, that is.
Due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, many girls volleyball squads were not given the green light to play this fall. But Bishop Fenwick has been able to make that happen, and so far, they haven’t missed a beat.
The Crusaders are 5-2 with three matches remaining in their 10-game slate, and frankly, with nine seniors on their roster they’re just ecstatic to have the opportunity to get out there and play.
“This season has been unlike any other season I or any other high school volleyball players has ever been a part of,” admitted senior captain Annie Murphy. “Nothing about it has been predictable or conventional. I, along with the rest of the nine seniors on my team, am just thrilled to be playing. It’s taken a lot of adjusting to the new rules and regulations that surround this season but our team has faced this challenge head on and we’ve really come together to have a great, competitive season.”
One of the biggest rule changes Fenwick has faced is the 3-foot restricted area directly in front of each side of the net. Players entering that area up top are permitted to block shots with two hands but are not allowed to use one hand to do so. That eliminates spikes at the net and one-handed shots in general when inside the 3-foot area.
Crusaders’ head coach Sam Kelly says that depending on the refs interpretation of the rule, some matches it’s called more frequently than others. Regardless, it’s a part of today’s game that Fenwick has adjusted to en route to some impressive wins.
Most recently, however, they came out on the losing side after battling Austin Prep for five sets before dropping a 16-18 decision in the fifth and final stanza. Ironically, the Crusaders held a 24-23 lead in the fourth set with a chance to win, but one of their players was whistled for a penalty after favoring one hand on a successful block at the net. Fortunately, they’ll get another crack at the Cougars on Halloween this Saturday.
If Fenwick is going to exact its revenge and come out on top in that one, it’ll need to get steady contributions from a variety of players.
Senior captains Natalia Scolaro, Brynn Bertucci and Murphy have all done a tremendous job both in the leadership department and on court consistency. Fellow seniors Molly McGrath, Caitlin Desmond, Shannon Corcoran, Caitlyn McKenzie, Grace Wagner and Hannah Johnson have also played significant roles.
“As a whole all of my seniors have demonstrated such strong leadership,” said Kelly. “There’s been no issues with any power struggle, nothing. And I think that represents us as a whole; the maturity and dedication that these girls show is represented every day.”
One particular senior, Johnson, has risen above her own challenges to serve as both an inspiration and talent for everyone involved in the program. Johnson was diagnosed with leukemia two Junes ago and while she’s responded extremely well to treatment and is on the path to full recovery, she still has to do home chemotherapy treatment’s once a month.
Despite her illness, Johnson continues to practice and compete alongside her team and has found her niche as a reliable and effective server.
“She shows up every day ready to work and we just preach to the kids that this season, what we’re doing is more than just a game,” said Kelly. “Hannah was serving a lot to the kids last year when she couldn’t compete in matches, but now we can put her in and she gets it in every time with her serve because she got so much practice in.
“We won’t be playing for a state championship or anything this year, but we like to tell the kids that you’re not going to have a trophy forever but you will always have these games to remember. Hannah has been a driving force in that mindset.”
Also playing pivotal roles for Fenwick this season has been Murphy’s younger sister Lacey, a freshman. The 6-foot lefty has served as a powerful and versatile addition to the squad. There’s also starting setter Jess Furtado, a junior who according to coach Kelly “always puts the ball where it needs to be and is a big reason why we’re playing so well.”
All in all it’s been an exciting and memorable season for the area’s lone volleyball team, one they hope to use to continue to build up the program under the now fourth-year head coach Kelly.
“We put in so much effort this summer and for the past four years and at a certain point we weren’t even sure if we could even play,” said Annie Murphy. “Having that possibility motivated us even more to work hard. We all have such a passion for the sport that coach Kelly has instilled in us from the second we walked into the gym for the first time that has remained with us all. We’ve played every game like it’s our last because with COVID-19 being so unpredictable, it really could be.”
||||