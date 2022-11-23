BISHOP FENWICK (9-2) AT MASCONOMET (6-4)
Thursday at Roberts Field, Boxford, 10 a.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
This is the first Thanksgiving Day meeting between the two teams.
POINTS SCORED/ POINTS ALLOWED
Bishop Fenwick: 334 PF/155 PA
Masconomet: 229 PF/188 PA
BISHOP FENWICK’S THREE TO WATCH
• Costa Beechin, Sr. WR/DB (48 rec., 788 yards, 9 TDs)
• Bryce Leaman, Jr. QB/DB (155-for-252, 2,167 pass yards, 20 TD)
• Troy Irizarry, Sr. RB/DE (548 rush yards, 11 TDs)
MASCONOMET’S THREE TO WATCH
• Will Shannon, Sr. RB/LB/DB (895 rush yards, 9 TDs)
• Matt Richardson, Sr. QB/DB (85-for-158, 991 pass yards, 12 TDs; 318 rush yards, 7 TDs)
• Owen Barrett, Sr. WR/LB/DB (29 rec., 374 yards, 6 TDs)
BISHOP FENWICK POTENTIAL UNSUNG HERO
• Luke Connolly, Jr. RB/LB. Fast, physical and versatile captain regularly contributes on both sides of the ball and is a big-play threat at all times.
MASCONOMET’S POTENTIAL UNSUNG HERO
• Tyler McMahon, Sr. TE/DE. Six-foot-3, 210-pound captain is a ball hawk defensively capable of laying the big hit who also averages 14.6 yards per reception.
BISHOP FENWICK WINS IF ...
The Crusaders, coming off a state semifinal loss five days ago, can play close to mistake-free football and establish the run game early to help open things up.
MASCONOMET WINS IF ...
It wins the battle up front, forcing the Crusaders into third-and-long situations and eliminating long, sustained drives.
BISHOP FENWICK SENIORS
Thomas Swanton, WR/DB; Costa Beechin, WR/DB; Will Perillo, WR/DB; Michael Geissler, TE/DL; Troy Irizarry, RB/DE; Michael Hatch, WR/DB; Jonathan Soares, OL/DL; Chris DaSilva, OL/LB; Luke Coleman, OL/DL; Michael DiFelice, OL/DE; William Gibbs, OL/DL; Aidan Breen, TE/LB; Stavri Rusha, WR/DB;
MASCONOMET SENIORS
Owen Barrett, WR/LB/DB; Will Mitchell, QB/LB; Max Conley, LB/DB; Luke Kelly, RB/DB; Matt Richardson, QB/DB; Sawyer Kornusky, SE/DB; Beau Fellows, SE/RB/DB/LB; Will Shannon, RB/LB/DB; Elijah Holt, OL/DL; Cooper Easley, K/SE/DE; Ben Trolander, OL/DL; Chris Cito, OL/DL; Luke Maczynski, OL/DL; T.J. Valentine, OL/DL; Robert Becker, OL/DL; Dan Bandar, OL/DL; Samuel Alveranga, OL/DL; Tyler McMahon, TE/DE.
BISHOP FENWICK STARTING LINEUPS
Offense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 64 Aidan Byrne Soph. C
74 Tyler Santos Soph. RG
56 Mike DiFelice Sr. RT
63 William Gibbs Sr. LG
53 Luke Coleman Sr. LT
1 Bryce Leaman Jr. QB
23 Anthony Nichols Jr. TB
18 Mike Zaimi Soph. WR
2 Luke Connolly Jr. WR
11 Jacob Behn Jr. WR
7 Costa Beechin Sr. WR
Defense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 53 Luke Coleman Sr. DT
63 William Gibbs Sr. DT
56 Mike DiFelice Sr. DE
54 John Kennedy Jr. DE
80 Aidan Breen Sr. LB
23 Anthony Nichols Jr. LB
15 Dylan Patterulli Fr. LB
7 Costa Beechin Sr. CB
12 Lincoln Dugan Soph. CB
1 Bryce Leaman Jr. S
2 Luke Connolly Jr. S
MASCONOMET STARTING LINEUPS
Offense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 18 Matt Richardson Sr. QB
30 Will Shannon Sr RB
5 Sam Nadworny Jr. RB
23 Beau Fellows Sr. RB
3 Owen Barrett Sr. SE
88 Tyler McMahon Sr. TE
9 Max Conley Sr. TE
60 Robert Becker Sr. LT
58 Jacob Miller Jr. LG
67 Chase Caron Jr. C
50 Ben Trolander Sr. RG
61 Danny Bandar Sr. RT
Defense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 88 Tyler McMahon Sr. DE
58 Jacob Miller Jr. DE
61 Danny Bandar Sr. DT
25 Nathaniel Blais Jr. DT
60 Robert Becker Sr. DT
8 Will Mitchell Sr. LB
9 Max Conley Sr. LB
5 Sam Nadworny Jr. LB
30 Will Shannon Sr. DB
23 Beau Fellows Sr. DB
18 Matt Richardson Sr. DB
3 Owen Barrett Sr. DB
4 Robbie Engel Jr. DB