Blackwell inks 2-year free agent deal with New York Rangers 

Colin Blackwell signed a free agent contract with the New York Rangers Friday afternoon, the first day of free agency in the National Hockey League during the current offseason.
Blackwell's deal is a two-way contract in Year 1, where he'll make $700,000 if it sticks with the Rangers and $350,000 if he plays with their American Hockey League franchise, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Year 2 of his contract is a one-way deal with the Rangers worth $750,000.
One of the all-time greatest players in St. John's Prep hockey history, the 27-year-old Blackwell set career highs across the board playing for the Nashville Predators this past season. The right-shot center/winger played in a career high 27 games for the Predators, scoring his first three NHL goals and adding seven assists for 10 points. All of his points came during 5-on-5 play.
His first NHL point came on an assist against the Arizona Coyotes two days before Christmas. Blackwell's first NHL goal came on January 9 in Chicago against Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford in the Predators' 5-2 win. He found the back of the net two games later in Edmonton against Mike Smith, and also scored against the Ottawa Senators and goalie Craig Anderson in a 3-2 victory on Feb. 25.
Blackwell also played his first game as a pro at TD Garden in Boston against the Bruins last December 21, a 4-3 Nashville win in overtime.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Blackwell was a plus-7 on the season, good for sixth on the squad, while playing a checking line role for Nasvhille and accumulated 10 minutes in penalties. He ranked fifth on the team in points per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time (2.07) and was third in assists per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 time (1.45). He was on the ice for only 10 even strength goals against as well.
Among the games he played for the Predators was the 2020 Winter Classic against the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Stars at the famed Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Blackwell began the season with the Predators' AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. In his second season there, he had 6 goals and 17 assists with a plus-14 rating and 21 penalty minutes for the Admirals before being called up to Nashville
For his career, Blackwell has played in 33 NHL games (all with Nashville) with 3-17-10 totals. He has played in 187 AHL games over the last four seasons, including time with the Rochester (N.Y.) Americans, and has 41-64-105 totals.
Following his senior season at St. John's Prep, where he posted 32-32-64 totals and led the Eagles to overtime of the Super 8 state hockey final, Blackwell was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (149th overall of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft before matriculating to Harvard. The North Andover native played one season for the San Jose Barracuda, one with Rochester (affiliated with the Buffalo Sabres) and two with Milwaukee.