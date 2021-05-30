Blackwell named Team USA's Player of the Game at World Championships

Former St. John's Prep superstar Colin Blackwell was named Team USA's Player of the Game after its 2-1 win over Norway Saturday in the International Ice Hockey Federation's Men's World Championships in Riga, Latvia.
An assistant captain and center for Team USA, Blackwell excelled on the penalty kill for the Americans (who are now 13-of-14 this far) and also won six key faceoffs while contributing strong play in all three zones. In doing so, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder helped steer his club to its fourth straight win in the tournament.
The 28-year-old Blackwell is coming off of the best season of his NHL career, setting marks for the most goals (12), assists (10), points (22), power play goals (3) and game-winning goals s(2) in 47 games with the New York Rangers in 2021.
As a member of Group B, head coach Jack Capuano's Team USA squad sits at 4-1 overall in preliminary round play. The Americans will skate against 3-2 Germany Monday and winless Italy Tuesday (both at 9:15 a.m. local time on the NHL Network) before embarking on the playoff quarterfinals starting Thursday.