Blades finally get their trophies

A remarkable season by the Salem/Swampscott Youth Hockey Mite AAA team got its exclamation point last week when they squad received its trophies from winning this winter's VHL championship.
The Blades went 23-0-2 and were the only undefeated squad out of widely competitive Valley League. Though the trophy ceremony was delayed in the spring by the ongoing pandemic, the mighty mites now have their spoils.
Player on the Mite AAA side were Cameron Sachar, Chase Hitonen, Seamus McCarthy, Anthony Pasquarello, Daniel Greco, Ryan Ostroff, Kaylee Dinkel, Jett Nichols and Kevin Joaquim. Coaches were Matt Sachar assisted by Mark Pasquarello, Dan McCarthy, Chris Joaquin and Shawn Hiltonen.
