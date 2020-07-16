We’re into the quarterfinal round: vote for your favorite North Shore championship ring all week at SalemNews.com. Today’s matchups:
2001 Danvers High hockey
The Kevin Flynn led boys hockey champs from Danvers High, who toppled Swampscott's 2007 Super Bowl champs in the first round, boast one of the most original ring designs we've seen. Besides the white gold color that matches the school's Blue-and-White scheme, there's the classic Falcons logo emblazoned along the sparkling blue center stone. Like that season's Division 2 state title winners, this bling works overtime to impress.
vs.
2015 Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball:
The blue H-W on the front here is almost as dominant as the 2015 Generals were on the floor. The team's 25-0 record is on the side, along with a positively awesome General mascot — who happens to spinning a basketball on his finger. Another unique touch? The 59-50 final score of the state final is engraved as well. A ring 60 years in a making fit for a king. A first round win over Bishop Fenwick's 2016 girls hoop state champs sent them to the quarterfinals.
2018 Pingree boys lacrosse
What's better than a state title? How about a New England championship? This ring represents the fourth straight regional crown for the Highlanders' boys lacrosse program, which won another one the following season. A great looking piece, it's one of the most colorful in our competition with the mixed navy blue and evergreen 'P' popping off the front the way hard shots popped from the players' sticks. Pingree edged out Peabody's 1993 football squad in the first round.
vs.
2015 St. John's Prep wrestling
A 37-0 record hasn't often, if ever, been matched in North Shore history — and it's properly represented right on the front of this 2015 state championship wrestling ring. The front facing Eagle is one of the most detailed mascot engravings we've seen, and there's something unique and awesome about the wrestlers grappling on the sides. A truly impressive ring for a truly impressive feat. The Eagles reached the round of 8 after downing Gloucester football in the previous round.
