Bling's The Thing: Sweet Sixteen favorite championship ring matchups

Today's matchups:
2012 St. John's Prep Football
St. John's Prep's Division 1 Super Bowl winning 2012 team has very nice bling on the side, with a sparkling football alongside the player name, plus the traditional large blue jewel up front. There are few substitutes for the great Eagle logo on the opposite side, and of course, a nod to the Catholic Conference championship that enabled the Super Bowl win over Brockton.
VS.
2014-15 Danvers Boys Basketball
The jeweled blue Falcon and '27-0' on the front of this unbeaten boys basketball state championship team ring from 2015 are great. But what truly sets this ring apart is the fact that the side includes not one, not two but three basketball championship trophies to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime dynasty that Danvers achieved under John Walsh by winning three crowns in four years.
1989-90 Salem Boys Basketball
One of the oldest rings on our list is also one of the best: a classic crimson stone accents the front and Roman numbers along with 'Division II 1990 state champs' give a classic feel. The side plates show off some great old school designs, and the fact that this ring includes each players' jersey number (a rarity) gives each one a unique feel.
VS.
2017 Ipswich Boys Lacrosse
The Tiger engraved on the front stone of this impressive looking ring for the 2017 Division 3 boys lacrosse state championship is truly a work of art. Right down to the gold whiskers, this mascot is as fierce as the Ipswich High squad itself was on the field of play.
