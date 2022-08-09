DANVERS — Blood, sweat, and cheers filled the Plains Park basketball court Monday evening as four teams went head-to-head in the North Shore Girls Summer Basketball League playoffs. Ninth-seeded Bishop Fenwick competed against the fifth-seeded Beverly girls in the first match of the night's doubleheader, while the highly anticipated winner's bracket final followed as top seeded Peabody met second-seeded Masconomet.
Bishop Fenwick brought heated competition to their matchup against the Panthers, starting strong and finishing with a 36-28 win. It didn't come easily, though, as Beverly gave its all on the court trying to make up their shots in the last few minutes of the game.
Katie Boyle and Celia Nielsen each had nine points for Fenwick in their victory, while Lauren Calley had a game-high 12 points for Beverly and Abby Ruggieri added nine.
Bishop Fenwick incoming freshman Anna Fertonani stepped off the court in the first half with a bloody nose, but quickly made her way back on the court as if no time was lost. She made an impressive mark Monday night, finishing as her team's second-leading scorer with eight points.
Fertonani, who will be joining the Bishop Fenwick team this coming winter season, is playing with her new team in thisi summer league and said she's already seeing many improvements in her game. She hopes to continue playing in the summer hoop league in the future and advance to playing in college.
“It's better competition than I've ever played in other leagues," said Fertonani. "It’s so much fun playing with kids from my new school. I really wanted to play with girls on my team to get to know them better and have team bonding. We didn’t have the best regular season (in the summer league), but it feels good that we're improving in the playoffs."
In the nightcap, Masconomet stole the lead out from Peabody to take a five-point lead at halftime. But the Tanners came back with urgency and ready to do whatever it took to get the lead back in the game; after some calls and timeouts, they stormed back to capture a 28-26 nailbiter.
Logan Lomasney led the Peabody offense with nine points. Taylor Bettencourt contributed eight points (including a 3-pointer) and Abby Bettencourt added seven. Kayleigh Monagle paced Masconomet with seven points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, while Taylor Bovardi added a half-dozen points and Ava Croan finished with five.
Peabody junior Kayla Landey was back on the court in a knee brace and ready for the challenge she knew Masconomet would bring. This is Landey’s first time participating in the summer league in her basketball career but plans on continuing it next year; it's proven to be the perfect opportunity for her to play with varsity-level girls again after stepping off the court last season due to a knee injury.
“I've seen improvement 100 percent; it’s been so good," said Landey. "Masconomet is a great team;, I need to give credit where credit is due. I think Masco is always a huge challenge for us and tonight showed that type of competition for us."
Peabody's triumph sends them to the league's championship game next Monday night at Plains Park.
Bishop Fenwick's win means it will play again Tuesday against North Reading in an elimination game (7:30 p.m.). The winner advances to take on Masconomet Thursday (also at 7:30 p.m.) in the loser's bracket final, with the winner of that contest advancing to face Peabody for the summer crown.