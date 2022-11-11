ANDOVER — It's not often that you see running time go into effect in a Division 1 state quarterfinal football clash. It's even rarer when the visiting team and "underdog" is the one forcing that into existence.
But that's exactly what happened in Andover Friday evening as St. John's Prep demolished the unbeaten and second seeded Warriors, 48-14.
Andover simply had no answer for the Eagles' run game as three players — Cam LaGrassa (129 yards), Carson Browne (102 yards) and Joenel Aguero (115 yards) — all crossed the century mark on the ground. In improving to 8-2, St. John's Prep's offensive line bullied the Warriors' front all night long, creating gaping holes for their variety of weapons en route to victory.
"We wanted to make them prove that they could hold up in the run game. We felt that we might have an advantage there and it worked out," said Eagles' head coach Brian St. Pierre, his No. 7 seeded team now headed for a state semifinal match against rival Central Catholic. The Eagles will be looking for revenge after falling to the Raiders back in Week 2, 17-7.
"I thought our backs ran hard," added St. Pierre after his team ran for a combined 385 yards. "We have some kids dinged up right now, but I thought the offensive line was really focused and did a nice job for us."
The Golden Warriors were averaging 40.8 points per game coming into this quarterfinal, but managed only a score late in the second quarter and another with seconds to play against an aggressive, determined Prep defense. Of the 257 total yards Andover accumulated, 71 came in its final drive against the Eagles' backups.
Before their offense really got going, the Eagles actually turned it over on downs on the opening series of the game. But a tremendous interception by captain Mikey Nabbout off a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage helped St. John's quickly turn the tides. Nabbout dove for the ball as it fell through the air, securing it at the last second just before it hit the turf.
Browne took it 32 yards to the house on the very next play, and the visitors were off and running. They'd score 34 points before the previously unblemished hosts found the scoreboard.
After forcing an Andover punt, St. John's Prep went 80 yards in eight plays before quarterback Deacon Robillard crossed the plane from a yard out to make it 14-0. LaGrassa had an explosive 44-yard run on the drive to help set up the score.
Then early in the second, the Eagles found paydirt again on yet another 32-yard scamper from Browne, who did all his damage in the first half before sitting it out after the break.
Following another Andover punt, St. John's made it 28-0 midway through the second on a 3-yard rush from LaGrassa. They'd score again on their next possession as Robillard found the speedy Steph Patrick wide open down the sideline for a 40-yard score.
Browne really set the tone in the backfield throughout the first half, helping the Eagles gain confidence and effectively put the game out of reach before intermission with a substantial 34-7 lead.
"I gotta give it to the line; they played great," said Browne. "I know those sweep plays were working well, which worked in my favor. I just saw the holes, hit it and good things happened.
"Our team puts in the work all week," added Browne. "I know that we work harder than the other team. I love our guys and now, we're just on to the next one."
While Browne shined brightest in the opening half, his backfield mate LaGrassa was equally effective in the final two frames. The 6-foot junior had 62 of his 129 yards after the break and got plenty of help, too. Aguero, for one, ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run off a sweep in the third quarter after Salem native Jesse Ofurie gave his offense the ball back with a timely interception.
St. John's Prep's defense was terrific all night, with their corners and safeties leaving nothing open through the air for versatile Andover QB Scotty Brown. The shifty senior scrambled outside the pocket time and time again, but wasn't able to make much happen. He was held to just 162 passing yards on a 15-for-36 clip while rushing 13 times for minus-4 total yards.
"He's talented and he's best when the play breaks down," St. Pierre said of Brown. "I think sometimes he breaks it down on purpose just to do it (because) he's really good at it. But we ran a plaster drill this week where our quarterback and scout team guys did a great job running around and keeping the play alive (to simulate what they expected to see)."
Robillard had the Eagles' final score on a 1-yard run early in the fourth.
Andover, which first got on the scoreboard late in the first half on a 29-yard pass from Brown to Lincoln Beal, got into the end zone one more time in the final seconds of regulation on an 8-yard pass from Brown to Patrick Layman.
The Eagles will now turn their attention to a Central Catholic team that ousted them in last year's state semifinal.
"Last year we know what happened against Central," said Browne. "We just have to get back at them for all those things they've done to us. We'll just flip the page and have a good week of practice and go from there."
St. John's Prep 48, Andover 14
at Andover High School
Division 1 state quarterfinal
St. John's Prep (8-2);14;20;7;7
Andover (9-1);0;7;0;7;14
Scoring summary
S- Carson Browne 32 run (Jackson Selby kick)
S- Deacon Robillard 1 run (Selby kick)
S- Browne 32 run (kick fails)
S- Cam LaGrassa 3 run (LaGrassa rush)
S- Steph Patrick 40 pass from Robillard (rush fails)
A- Lincoln Beal 29 pass from Scotty Brown (Andrew Wetterwald kick)
S- Joenel Aguero 62 run (Selby kick)
S- Robillard 1 run (Selby kick)
A- Grayson Ambrosh 8 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: St. John's Prep — Cam LaGrassa 14-129, Joenel Aguero 4-115, Carson Browne 9-102, Stephon Patrick 1-23, Jack Fillon 2-8, Deacon Robillard 3-6, James Nardone 1-2; Andover — Lincoln Beal 12-73, Patrick Layman 2-17, Dante Berger 3-9, Scotty Brown 13-(-4).
PASSING: St. John's Prep — Robillard 5-9-64-1-0; Andover — Brown 15-26-162-2-2.
RECEIVING: St. John's Prep — Jesse Ofurie 3-48, Patrick 2-16; Andover — Beal 4-50, Layman 2-35, Chris Dessin 3-23, Bret Mondejar 3-19, Andrew Wetterwald 1-19, Michael Capachietti 1-10, Andrew Wright 1-6.