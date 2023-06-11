PEABODY — Out of all the swings Bo Bettencourt has taken at Kiley Field since she was just six years old, it’s the last one of her senior season that she’ll remember for the rest of her life.
In extra innings, the senior captain smashed a 2-run homer to send her Peabody High softball team by North Andover, 3-1, and back to the Division 1 state semifinals.
It took the defending state finalists eight frames to defeat a feisty Scarlet Knight team at Kiley Field in the Elite 8 on Sunday afternoon — and it came down to one big swing of the bat by the Tanners to get it done.
Bettencourt hit the ball to almost the same spot as her younger sister Abby Bettencourt had in the previous inning, with Caitlyn Burke aboard after working a walk. But in that instance, North Andover right fielder Lauren Lynch raced back to the fence and made a terrific catch to keep the ball in the park.
“When Abby hit that ball to almost the same spot I thought for sure it was out,” said Isabel Bettencourt. “Their pitcher had been throwing outside all game, so I was just trying to hit the ball to the right side and move Logan over. We almost had it won when they came back to tie it on that bad hop, but we never got down. With Abby pitching we knew we were in control. I went up to the plate knowing I just had to do my job and hit it the other way.”
Both teams scored an unearned run in regulation, sending the game to an eighth inning. Logan Lomasney led off the bottom of the eighth with a single, and senior Isabel Bettencourt followed with a two-run homer over the fence in right to end it as a happy group of teammates surrounded her at home plate.
“I don’t care which Bettencourt gets the job done as long as we win,” said Tanners (20-1) head coach Tawny Palmieri after her team received a Final Four trophy from the MIAA. “Logan getting on base was huge, too.
“They say defense wins championships, and our defense was really good today. Abby pitched a great one-hitter, and when North Andover came back to tie it our girls didn’t get rattled. They kept their heads and did what they had to.”
Abby Bettencourt was on her game while picking up the win on the mound. She walked four and hit one batter while striking out a dozen. Brigid Gaffny gave up seven hits and walked three while striking out four for the Knights, who had upset Wachusett 2-1 in the second round, thus earning the right to face Peabody in the quarterfinals.
The visitors, who were seeded 13th and finished with a 15-8 record, tied the game in the top of the seventh without a hit. Bridget Bernard walked and with two down Brianna Iglasius also earned a free pass. Lynch hit a ground ball to second base that took a bad hop after hitting J. J. Emerson’s arm, which allowed Bernard to slide into home plate safely with an unearned run. The next batter struck out to end the inning.
Peabody threatened in the bottom of the frame, but didn’t score when Abby Bettencourt’s shot turned out to be a loud out.
In the top of the eighth Emily Rondeau worked a free pass to put the go-ahead run on base for North Andover with one down, but Bettencourt struck out the next batter and Lomasney snared a low liner for the third out.
Peabody had scored an unearned run in the third when Kiley Doolin doubled and scored on a two-out error.
The Tanners failed to take advantage of a no-out, bases-loaded situation in the sixth inning after Abby Bettencourt doubled and both Lomasney and Isabel Bettencourt walked. Gaffny got out of the jam with two ground balls that erased the lead runners at the plate, and a pop up.
Now Peabody is on to the state semis to face top-seeded Central Catholic at UMass Lowell on Tuesday (4 p.m.). When Peabody played the Raiders early in the season (the Tanners’ only loss) Grieco was in the circle, so it will be the first time the Raiders see Abby Bettencourt.
When asked if that was a strategic move not to pitch her in the first meeting, Palmieri said it might have been a factor.
“There were several reasons why I didn’t go with Abby that game,” said Palmieri. “We’re looking forward to seeing them again, and our team has been there before which will help with any nerves on the big stage.”
Penny Spack, Avery Grieco and Lizzy Bettencourt all hit safely.
