OK, so it's not the most exciting news in Andrew Boepple's life these days. He is, after all, getting married to his fiancé, Alex, two weeks from Saturday.
So being named the new boys hockey coach at his alma mater, Masconomet Regional, will have to settle for second.
Boepple, 36, takes over for Andrew Jackson, who stepped down after a highly successful 10-year career behind the Chieftains' bench. Boepple was his top assistant during that time, with Masconomet winning league titles in each of the last four seasons (Cape Ann League in 2019 and 2020, then NEC Dunn crowns in 21-22) and going 128-61-18.
He'll inherit a squad that lost 10 seniors and two other top players, forwards A.J. Sacco (who had 47 points as a sophomore last winter) and Michael Bevilacqua, as transfers. Still, the former Chieftains' standout goaltender (Class of 2004) is eager to take over the program and leave his own imprint.
"The kids we have back are really excited about the program and this coming season, and so am I," said Boepple, who also played college hockey for the University of Vermont's club team, serving as club president his final two years and captain as a senior.
"In terms of systems and the plays we run, that's be dependent on the players you have," he continued. "But as far as philosophy, the effect level that we expect from the players and the expectations we have for them in school, and how they conduct themselves, that won't be changing. We're giving players ownership over the program."
High school hockey practices for the 2022-23 campaign start the Monday after Thanksgiving, and Boepple knows he has a lot of work to do to get ready over the next seven-and-a-half weeks. He and his team will get a baptism by fire when they play the first of their 21 regular season contests against the defending Division 1 state champions from St. John's Prep.
Boepple has plenty of experience as both a head coach and assistant since graduating from UVM in 2008. He was the junior varsity boys lacrosse coach at Georgetown High for four years (2009-12) before taking over the varsity program for the next five. He was also the boys head lacrosse at Masconomet from 2018-21.
In hockey, he was an assistant coach for the Masconomet girls varsity for a season before taking over as head coach in 2010-11, serving that post for two years. He switched over to becoming Jackson's assistant with the boys in 2012-13, but wound up doing double duty for half that season when he was asked to fill in as the girls' interim bench boss.
Boepple has taught at Masconomet since graduating from college, first as a paraprofessional for one year before being hired by the school district in 2009. He's a middle school civics teacher.
He's aware that replacing the volume of players that the Chieftains lost won't be easy, but is confident that the returnees he'll have — goalies Tristan Dillon and Chris O'Grady, defensemen Cam Juliano, Anthony Cerbone and E.J. Elkington, and forwards Joe Young, Will Shannon, Jack Mertz, Mike Berrigan and Ben Merrill — are eager to play bigger and more important roles this winter.
It also helps that long-time volunteer assistant Don Roach is moving into Boepple's old role as the top assistant coach, and that junior varsity coach Matt Cardillo — who had his players working on the same concepts that the varsity preached — will also be back, and some his skaters from a year ago should be able to make the jump up.
"I don't want our guys to be robots out there. I want them making decisions on their own and learning," said Boepple. "The guys we have back are solid, and I know the newcomers will be eager to show us what they can do at this level, too.
"I'm ready to get going."