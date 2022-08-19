Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is the pinnacle of excellence every player aims for and few achieve. The history of the game is also celebrated there, and now that includes ‘No Backing Down’, Sean Stellato’s book about the 1994 Salem High football team that overcame adversity to go all the way to the Super Bowl.
The was squad led by coach Ken Perrone, who remained loyal to his team during a teachers strike that tore the city apart. He and his coaches were ordered to no longer hold practices but refused and were fired after the Super Bowl game.
The quarterback on the Witches and author Stellato is now an NFL player agent. He was taken by surprise when his publicist told him the book was going to be available in the HOF library for visitors to peruse.
Stellato was in Ohio for the Hall of Fame football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars watching some of his clients play. It was his first trip to the Hall and being able to see his book there was emotional.
“I was like a kid in a candy store,” he said. “The story of the ‘94 team is well known in Massachusetts and New England, but now it’s there for people from all over the country, and even the world to see. I’ve heard from so many people that their high school coach was the most important figure growing up, and 28 years later after Perrone took that stand to remain with us it is still inspirational.
“It was a surreal moment for me when I saw the book there. ‘No Backing Down’ is like my fifth child (Stellato is father to four daughters). The Hall looks for inspirational stories about people who overcome challenges in life and persevere. I am so proud of the 01970 zip code and being from Salem. It’s part of my DNA, and the history of the city is not just about witchcraft but so many other things including that story.”
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, former Boston College and Pats’ QB Doug Flutie, and USA Olympic hockey captain Mike Eruzione all endorsed the book which is now being made into a movie. Stellato believes their stamp of approval played a role in getting his book into the Hall.
“Talk about miraculous stories, those three guys define the word,” said Stellato. “Members of the Hall of Fame committee want to preserve legacies, and that’s what makes football so great. I think the book strikes a cord about the purity of high school football. Honoring the history of the game is important, and I’m pleased not only for myself, but my coaches and teammates that lived it. This is really cool and something I’m very proud of. I had just arrived at the game when somebody grabbed me and told me he had seen the book in the library. I had to check it out right away.”
The Hall of Fame described the book this way:
“No Backing Down is an inspirational lesson for us all on how to lead, unite, and overcome adversity. It’s a great reminder that in a world filled with division, fear, and hate there are still those great souls who are courageously committed to honor, nobility, and integrity that can make a difference in the lives of future generations.”
