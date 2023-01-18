HATHORNE — For a sixth-year varsity program, it would be completely accurate to say this one was a program-defining win for the Essex Tech boys hockey team.
Before a full barn of almost 1,000 fans Wednesday night at the Essex Sports Center, junior defenseman Armani Booth jumped into the play offensively and put home a rebound with just 43.2 seconds left in regulation, giving the unbeaten Hawks a 3-2 victory over Danvers High.
"At the beginning of the third period, I heard my coach (Mark Leonard) say to one of our players, 'I think you're going to be a hero tonight'. Well, I heard that and had to go out and be a hero myself," said Booth, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound blueliner from Peabody. "So when the opportunity came, I took it.
"To see the puck go in at that point, it was just amazing," added Booth. "You can't explain it; you have to experience it."
As one of eight unbeaten boys hockey teams left in the state, Essex Tech (10-0-1) got 26 saves from senior captain Kyle Mahan as well as a huge goal from sophomore center Brady Leonard that tied the contest, 2-2, late in the second period.
"They found a way," Mark Leonard said of his squad after one of the biggest wins in program history.
"Honestly, I think early on they were little intimidated by the crowd; they hadn't played in front of one that big before. We were coming off of a big, emotional win over Shawsheen (4-0), and I don't think they were ready for Danvers, which is my fault. Plus, they got two quick goals.
"But then we settled down in the second period and chipped away getting back into it. We killed off a 5-on-3, then got an unbelievable play by Chris Maher to get the puck off his backhand to forehand, get that shot off and Brady put in the rebound. We started believing right there."
Braedyn Oteri made 18 saves for Danvers, including a number of big ones to keep his team in the lead for the majority of the first two periods. The Falcons went toe-to-toe with the hosts physically and ate a lot of pucks while protecting the front of their net.
"It was the way we pretty much expected it'd be: a close, well-played game between two good teams," said Danvers coach Kevin Fessette. "We knew they had four lines who could play, really good defensemen and great goaltending. (Mahan) made a few glove saves at times where I thought we had great scoring chances on, but he cut down the angles quickly. And for us, Braedyn is getting more confident and playing better as a result; he came out when they could've had a few chances off breakaways and made those stops.
"We played better tonight, but we can get better from this in general," he added. "As a coach, I need to make sure we learn from what happened, take the good out of it, and move on."
The first period was played at a frantic pace, with both teams going up and down the ice and hitting whatever they could in a different colored jersey.
Danvers, which held a 16-8 shot advantage in the frame, got on the board just 72 seconds in when senior Jack Flynn drove the net and, in traffic, stuffed home a rebound for an early lead.
The Hawks responded a little over two minutes later after Logan Casey feathered a beautiful pass to a streaking Larry Graffeo, and the senior captain tucked in a backhand far post without breaking stride to knit things up.
Falcons captain Trevor McNeill, in his second game back from injury, made his impact felt soon thereafter. A turnover in the neutral zone allowed him to break in alone on Mahan; he deked and put in a backhand glove side to give his squad a 2-1 lead after 15 minutes.
"This was just an amazing opportunity for our team against a great Danvers program," Booth said of the win. "It shows everyone what kind of program we really are."
Essex Tech 3, Danvers 2
at Essex Sports Center, Hawthorne
Danvers;2;0;0;2
Essex Tech;1;1;1;3
First period: D. Jack Flynn (Nathan Tibbetts, Bobby Joyce), 1:12; ET, Larry Graffeo (Logan Casey, Mason Sutcliffe), 3:48; D, Trevor McNeill (Liam Brooks, Seamus Cary), 6:46.
Second period: ET, Brady Leonard (Chris Maher, Jaydan Vargas), 13:30.
Third period: ET, Armani Booth (Vargas, Leonard), 14:17.
Saves: D, Braedyn Oteri 18; ET, Kyle Mahan 26
Records: D, 5-4-2; ET, 10-0-1.