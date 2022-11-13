DANVERS — The undefeated St. John's Prep soccer team had its mettle tested to a high degree Sunday morning at Glatz Field.
But the Eagles flipped the script to pass the challenge with flying colors.
In the Division 1 state quarterfinals against visiting Concord-Carlisle, St. John's found itself down a goal early for just the second time this season. But a tremendous equalizer just eight minutes later helped the hosts settle in, as they visibly picked up their play from there en route to a 2-1 victory.
Freshman Garrison Murphy had the game-tying score in the opening half while senior captain Alex Borkland put home the game-winner in the 55th minute to seal the deal.
With the win, St. John's moves on to face rival St. John's Shrewsbury in the semifinals Wednesday (time and location TBA).
"We trailed Revere 1-0 at one point, but that's it," said Eagles (20-0-1) head coach Dave Crowell. "The response was great. We're in a quarterfinal here and when you're heavy favorites, it's just much different being the hunted than the hunter. So coming back like we did was massive ... and getting that goal before the half was huge."
Concord-Carlisle took the early lead in the 13th minute off a short corner. Deco Siefer received the pass and blasted a shot into the back of the net, much to the chagrin of the Eagles' energetic crowd.
"That's only the seventh goal we've given up," said Crowell. "It was a bad goal; we fell asleep on the corner kick. Nice shot by the kid, but he never should've been in that position to have that open of a look."
Murphy answered for the hosts soon thereafter. Senior Michael Bertinato weaved his way into the box and split a pair of defenders with a low touch pass to Murphy, who fired it out of the reach of C-C's keeper.
It was the second goal of the postseason for the first-year standout, who was called up from the jayvees just a few weeks back.
"Who knew?," Crowell joked of Murphy's impact of late. "He played a ton today and he played great."
"Garrison got called up as we went into the playoffs and he's been playing amazing," added Borkland. "He's just had a great impact on the team. Everyone loves seeing a freshman score goals like that."
Murphy's game-tying strike seemed to light a fire under the Eagles for the remainder of regulation. They proceeded to dominate possession, nearly going ahead on multiple occasions before halftime.
After the break, St. John's Prep ripped off 11 shots on goal compared to just one for Concord-Carlisle, finishing with 19 shots and nine corner kick tries (7 in the second half).
Chance Prouty and Callum Rigby both had great looks to potentially give their team the lead, as did Ross O'Brien off a corner kick. But it was Borkland who went home the hero for the second straight contest as he fired one far post, top shelf before sliding on the rain soaked turf in celebration.
"When we answered with that goal (from Murphy), everyone's spirits were lifted," said Borkland. "The crowd got into it, and then we were able to get the second one.
"The ball just popped out and it was on my weaker (right) foot, but I definitely just wanted to find the corner post," he added. "It wasn't just me though; whole team effort, the defense was great, great game overall."
Jake Vana turned in an excellent game in the midfield, as did Aithan Bezanson for the Eagles. Defensively, Will Minor, Jeffrey Lopez and Benjamin Bailey all put forth strong efforts in front of reliable keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos (6 saves).
When the Eagles are at their best, playing with confidence and unselfishness, they're extremely tough to keep up with. Sunday's win provided another textbook example of their depth and relentlessness.
Now St. John's will line up against a St. John's Shrewsbury team that handed them their only blemish of the season — a 1-1 draw back in late September — for a chance to compete for a state championship.
"It's been a long time for the Prep since they won a championship (2006), so I think that's in the back of everyone's mind," said Borkland. "We take it game by game, but just this excitement that's overcome everyone, it's contagious throughout the whole team."
"You get this far, everybody's good and anything can happen," added Crowell. "But I really like our chances. We have a heck of a team."